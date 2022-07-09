Adnan Januzaj vers une destination exotique ?

Antoine Bourlon
Adnan Januzaj vers une destination exotique ?

Le Diable Rouge est libre de tout contrat depuis la fin de son bail avec la Real Sociedad.

Qui pour offrir un nouveau contrat à Adnan Januzaj ? A 27 ans, l'ailier est sans club à quelques mois de la Coupe du monde. 

Selon le journaliste Rudy Galetti, Al-Nassr serait intéressé par attirer Januzaj. Il serait la priorité du nouveau coach du club saoudien, Rudi Garcia. Le club discuterait d'ailleurs avec le Diable Rouge (15 sélections, 1 but).

Adnan Januzaj

