Adnan Januzaj vers une destination exotique ?

Qui pour offrir un nouveau contrat à Adnan Januzaj ? A 27 ans, l'ailier est sans club à quelques mois de la Coupe du monde.

Selon le journaliste Rudy Galetti, Al-Nassr serait intéressé par attirer Januzaj. Il serait la priorité du nouveau coach du club saoudien, Rudi Garcia. Le club discuterait d'ailleurs avec le Diable Rouge (15 sélections, 1 but).

