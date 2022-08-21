🎥 Nacer Chadli de retour, titulaire et...buteur avec l'Istanbul Basaksehir !

🎥 Nacer Chadli de retour, titulaire et...buteur avec l'Istanbul Basaksehir !

Excellente nouvelle pour Nacer Chadli : le Diable Rouge a disputé ses premières minutes de la saison, et a d'emblée été décisif pour l'Istanbul Basaksehir !

Nacer Chadli était titulaire pour la première fois depuis mars dernier avec Istanbul ce dimanche. Blessé de longue date, il n'avait disputé que quelques minutes en fin de saison passée, et n'avait pas encore joué cette saison. Le Diable Rouge avait notamment manqué le match aller de Conference League face à l'Antwerp. Il espérait être rétabli pour le retour, et semble donc dans les temps.

Mieux : Chadli paraît affûté. L'ancien de Monaco et du RSC Anderlecht a ainsi inscrit le but d'ouverture en faveur d'Istanbul Basaksehir contre Kayserispor. Les Stambouliotes l'ont emporté 2 buts à 0. Ahmed Touba et Lucas Biglia étaient également titulaires. 

 Classement T P G P P B = Forme
1. Besiktas Besiktas 34 76 24 4 6 76-36 40 P G G G G
2. Fenerbahce Fenerbahce 34 72 22 6 6 61-32 29 P G P G G
3. Galatasaray Galatasaray 32 62 19 5 8 62-31 31 P G P P P
4. Trabzonspor Trabzonspor 33 58 16 10 7 40-31 9 P G P P P
5. Alanyaspor Alanyaspor 34 53 15 8 11 52-36 16 P P P G P
6. Gaziantep B.B. Gaziantep B.B. 33 51 13 12 8 47-37 10 G P G P P
7. Hatayspor Hatayspor 32 49 14 7 11 53-40 13 P P G P P
8. Fatih Karagümrük Fatih Karagümrük 33 49 13 10 10 48-39 9 P G P G P
9. Istanbul BB Istanbul BB 39 48 12 12 15 42-53 -11 G G P P G
10. Sivasspor Sivasspor 33 48 11 15 7 44-38 6 G P G G P
11. Göztepe Göztepe 33 46 12 10 11 49-44 5 P P P G G
12. Rizespor Rizespor 39 45 11 12 16 48-65 -17 P P G P P
13. Antalyaspor Antalyaspor 34 42 9 15 10 34-44 -10 G P P G P
14. Konyaspor Konyaspor 34 41 10 11 13 42-45 -3 G P P P P
15. Yeni Malatyaspor Yeni Malatyaspor 34 38 8 14 12 44-46 -2 P P P P G
16. Kayserispor Kayserispor 38 37 8 13 17 27-47 -20 P P P P P
17. Ankaragucu Ankaragucu 33 36 10 6 17 40-53 -13 P G P G P
18. Kasimpasa Kasimpasa 34 36 9 9 16 35-49 -14 P G P P P
19. Genclerbirligi Genclerbirligi 33 31 8 7 18 30-56 -26 G G P P G
20. Erzurum BB Erzurum BB 34 28 6 10 18 33-58 -25 P P P P P
21. Denizlispor Denizlispor 33 26 6 8 19 29-56 -27 P P P P P
