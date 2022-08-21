🎥 Nacer Chadli de retour, titulaire et...buteur avec l'Istanbul Basaksehir !

Excellente nouvelle pour Nacer Chadli : le Diable Rouge a disputé ses premières minutes de la saison, et a d'emblée été décisif pour l'Istanbul Basaksehir !

Nacer Chadli était titulaire pour la première fois depuis mars dernier avec Istanbul ce dimanche. Blessé de longue date, il n'avait disputé que quelques minutes en fin de saison passée, et n'avait pas encore joué cette saison. Le Diable Rouge avait notamment manqué le match aller de Conference League face à l'Antwerp. Il espérait être rétabli pour le retour, et semble donc dans les temps.

Mieux : Chadli paraît affûté. L'ancien de Monaco et du RSC Anderlecht a ainsi inscrit le but d'ouverture en faveur d'Istanbul Basaksehir contre Kayserispor. Les Stambouliotes l'ont emporté 2 buts à 0. Ahmed Touba et Lucas Biglia étaient également titulaires.