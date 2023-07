L'Inter hors des négociations, il ne reste que deux destinations pour Romelu Lukaku

Juventus bid for Romelu Lukaku ⚪️⚫️



◉ €37.5m plus €2.5m add-ons.



◉ Proposal ONLY valid if they’ll be able to sell Dušan Vlahović by August 4.



◉ Chelsea hope to sell Lukaku before August.



◉ Chelsea are NOT interested in Dušan Vlahović despite rumours of swap deal. pic.twitter.com/JFecUBaoJr