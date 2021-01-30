Officiel : une vieille connaissance fait son retour chez les Giallorossi

Photo: © photonews
Stephan El Shaarawy refait son retour dans la capitale.
Stephan El Shaarawy avait quitté la Louve en 2019 après trois saisons pour rejoindre Shanghai Shenhua (Chine).
L'Italient de 28 ans revient à l'AS Rome en tant que joueur libre et portera le numéro 92.
"L'AS Roma a le plaisir d'annoncer le retour de Stephan El Shaarawy au Club. Le joueur portera à nouveau le maillot Giallorossi après son passage entre 2016 et 2019", a communiqué le club.
Bentornato, @OfficialEl92! 💛❤️— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) January 30, 2021
📄 https://t.co/z41XxYvYOL#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/Kq0pP3GNpO