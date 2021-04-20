Battu à l'Arminia Bielefeld, Schalke 04 est relégué pour la première fois depuis 30 ans
Photo: © photonews
Le glas a sonné pour Schalke 04 : battu à l'Arminia Bielefeld, l'historique club allemand est officiellement relégué.
Il y avait peu d'espoir pour Schalke 04, qui comptait 13 points de retard sur la place de barragiste occupée par le Hertha Berlin. Battu à l'Arminia Bielefeld, le club de Gelsenkirchen dit mathématiquement au revoir à la Bundesliga, pour la première fois depuis 30 ans. Il s'agira de la 6e saison de l'histoire du club hors de l'élite allemande.
Schalke 04 aura terminé la rencontre à 10, mené à la 50e par un but de Fabian Klos (qui manquera ensuite un penalty). Le Belge Nathan De Medina est monté au jeu à la 69e pour Bielefeld, Michel Vlap restant sur le banc.
|Classement
|T
|P
|G
|P
|P
|B
|=
|Forme
|1.
|Bayern Munich
|30
|71
|22
|5
|3
|85-38
|47
|G G P G G
|2.
|RB Leipzig
|30
|61
|18
|7
|5
|53-25
|28
|G P G P P
|3.
|Wolfsburg 0-2
|30
|57
|16
|9
|5
|53-29
|24
|G G G P P
|4.
|Eintracht Francfort
|30
|56
|15
|11
|4
|61-44
|17
|G G G P G
|5.
|Borussia Dortmund 1-0
|30
|52
|16
|4
|10
|63-42
|21
|G P P G G
|6.
|Bayer Leverkusen
|30
|47
|13
|8
|9
|48-34
|14
|P G P G P
|7.
|B.Moenchengladbach 0-1
|30
|46
|12
|10
|8
|53-43
|10
|P G G P G
|8.
|Union Berlin 1-0
|30
|43
|10
|13
|7
|44-36
|8
|G P P P G
|9.
|Freiburg
|29
|40
|11
|7
|11
|44-42
|2
|P G P P G
|10.
|VFB Stuttgart 0-2
|30
|39
|10
|9
|11
|51-48
|3
|G P G P P
|11.
|FC Augsburg
|30
|33
|9
|6
|15
|29-44
|-15
|P G P P P
|12.
|Hoffenheim 0-1
|30
|32
|8
|8
|14
|41-48
|-7
|P P P P P
|13.
|FSV Mainz 05 0-1
|30
|32
|8
|8
|14
|31-48
|-17
|G G P G P
|14.
|Arminia Bielefeld
|30
|30
|8
|6
|16
|23-46
|-23
|P P G P G
|15.
|Werder Brême 0-1
|30
|30
|7
|9
|14
|33-48
|-15
|P P P P P
|16.
|Hertha Berlin
|29
|27
|6
|9
|14
|34-48
|-14
|P G P P P
|17.
|1. FC Cologne
|30
|26
|6
|8
|16
|29-54
|-25
|P P P P G
|18.
|Schalke 04
|30
|13
|2
|7
|21
|18-76
|-58
|P P G P P
