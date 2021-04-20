Battu à l'Arminia Bielefeld, Schalke 04 est relégué pour la première fois depuis 30 ans

Florent Malice
Battu à l'Arminia Bielefeld, Schalke 04 est relégué pour la première fois depuis 30 ans
Photo: © photonews

Le glas a sonné pour Schalke 04 : battu à l'Arminia Bielefeld, l'historique club allemand est officiellement relégué.

Arminia Bielefeld Arminia Bielefeld
1-0
Schalke 04 Schalke 04
Revivre

Il y avait peu d'espoir pour Schalke 04, qui comptait 13 points de retard sur la place de barragiste occupée par le Hertha Berlin. Battu à l'Arminia Bielefeld, le club de Gelsenkirchen dit mathématiquement au revoir à la Bundesliga, pour la première fois depuis 30 ans. Il s'agira de la 6e saison de l'histoire du club hors de l'élite allemande. 

Schalke 04 aura terminé la rencontre à 10, mené à la 50e par un but de Fabian Klos (qui manquera ensuite un penalty). Le Belge Nathan De Medina est monté au jeu à la 69e pour Bielefeld, Michel Vlap restant sur le banc. 

 Classement T P G P P B = Forme
1. Bayern Munich Bayern Munich 30 71 22 5 3 85-38 47 G G P G G
2. RB Leipzig RB Leipzig 30 61 18 7 5 53-25 28 G P G P P
3. Wolfsburg Wolfsburg 0-2 30 57 16 9 5 53-29 24 G G G P P
4. Eintracht Francfort Eintracht Francfort 30 56 15 11 4 61-44 17 G G G P G
5. Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund 1-0 30 52 16 4 10 63-42 21 G P P G G
6. Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen 30 47 13 8 9 48-34 14 P G P G P
7. B.Moenchengladbach B.Moenchengladbach 0-1 30 46 12 10 8 53-43 10 P G G P G
8. Union Berlin Union Berlin 1-0 30 43 10 13 7 44-36 8 G P P P G
9. Freiburg Freiburg 29 40 11 7 11 44-42 2 P G P P G
10. VFB Stuttgart VFB Stuttgart 0-2 30 39 10 9 11 51-48 3 G P G P P
11. FC Augsburg FC Augsburg 30 33 9 6 15 29-44 -15 P G P P P
12. Hoffenheim Hoffenheim 0-1 30 32 8 8 14 41-48 -7 P P P P P
13. FSV Mainz 05 FSV Mainz 05 0-1 30 32 8 8 14 31-48 -17 G G P G P
14. Arminia Bielefeld Arminia Bielefeld 30 30 8 6 16 23-46 -23 P P G P G
15. Werder Brême Werder Brême 0-1 30 30 7 9 14 33-48 -15 P P P P P
16. Hertha Berlin Hertha Berlin 29 27 6 9 14 34-48 -14 P G P P P
17. 1. FC Cologne 1. FC Cologne 30 26 6 8 16 29-54 -25 P P P P G
18. Schalke 04 Schalke 04 30 13 2 7 21 18-76 -58 P P G P P
