La Gantoise transfère un arrière gauche en provenance de Ligue 2

La Gantoise annonce l'arrivée de Christopher Operi en provenance de Châteauroux
Photo: © photonews
Christopher Operi est le nouvel arrière gauche de La Gantoise.
Christopher Operi (24 ans) a signé à La Gantoise jusqu'en 2023. Arrière gauche français d'origine ivoirienne, il évoluait à Châteauxroux depuis trois saisons et y a disputé 79 matchs (3 buts, 3 passes décisives) au total.
Welkom Christopher Operi!— KAA Gent (@KAAGent) June 2, 2021
🇫🇷🇨🇮 Fransman/ Ivoriaan
🙋🏽♂️ 24 jaar
⚽ Linkervleugelverdediger#kaagent #transfer https://t.co/308rfLlLbj