La Gantoise transfère un arrière gauche en provenance de Ligue 2
Florent Malice
Florent Malice
| 0 réaction

La Gantoise annonce l'arrivée de Christopher Operi en provenance de Châteauroux

La Gantoise transfère un arrière gauche en provenance de Ligue 2
Photo: © photonews

Christopher Operi est le nouvel arrière gauche de La Gantoise.

Christopher Operi (24 ans) a signé à La Gantoise jusqu'en 2023. Arrière gauche français d'origine ivoirienne, il évoluait à Châteauxroux depuis trois saisons et y a disputé 79 matchs (3 buts, 3 passes décisives) au total. 

