Insolite : un coach belge élu ... Homme du match au Maroc après la victoire de son équipe
Florent Malice
Florent Malice
| 0 réaction

Sven Vandenbroeck élu Homme du match pour le FAR Rabat, dont il est ... entraîneur

Insolite : un coach belge élu ... Homme du match au Maroc après la victoire de son équipe
Photo: © photonews

Le travail de Sven Vandenbroeck au FAR Rabat semble très apprécié des supporters : après la victoire de son équipe face au Chabab Mohammedia, l'ancien joueur du Lierse a été élu homme du match.

Un coach élu homme du match ? C'est rare, pour ne pas dire rarissime. C'est pourtant l'hommage qui a été rendu à Sven Vandenbroeck, entraîneur du FAR Rabat, au Maroc, après la victoire (0-2) face au Chabab Mohammedia, dimanche dernier. Une belle preuve de respect pour le travail du Belge de 41 ans, arrivé en 2021 à Rabat après un passage en Tanzanie (Simba SC) et avoir coaché la Zambie. 

0 réaction
Corrigeer
Une erreur dans l'article ci-dessus? Annoncez le ici!

Recevez les articles de votre équipe préférée par mail

Match amical (Pays)
Match amical (Pays) Actualité Calendrier Enregistrer le calendrier Stats Transferts
Maroc

Plus d'infos

Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 30/06: Daka - Paolucci - Gómez Martín - de la Fuente - Costa

Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 30/06: Daka - Paolucci - Gómez Martín - de la Fuente - Costa

13:40
Officiel : Leicester City tient son nouvel attaquant

Officiel : Leicester City tient son nouvel attaquant

13:40
Thibaut Courtois dévoile le nom de son coéquipier le plus technique

Thibaut Courtois dévoile le nom de son coéquipier le plus technique

13:20
Felipe Avenatti sera à nouveau prêté en D1A

Felipe Avenatti sera à nouveau prêté en D1A

08:05
Voici l'arbitre de Belgique-Italie : un Slovène qui a arbitré Genk-Liverpool ... et a déjà été arrêté par erreur

Voici l'arbitre de Belgique-Italie : un Slovène qui a arbitré Genk-Liverpool ... et a déjà été arrêté par erreur

13:03
Un nouveau transfert à l'Union Saint-Gilloise

Un nouveau transfert à l'Union Saint-Gilloise

12:43
📷 Le Benfica révèle ses nouveaux maillots pour la saison 2021-2022

📷 Le Benfica révèle ses nouveaux maillots pour la saison 2021-2022

12:22
Everton tient son nouvel entraîneur

Everton tient son nouvel entraîneur

12:01
Officiel : un milieu du Borussia Dortmund signe à Anderlecht

Officiel : un milieu du Borussia Dortmund signe à Anderlecht

11:42
Jason Denayer en contact avec deux cadors de Serie A

Jason Denayer en contact avec deux cadors de Serie A

11:26
Officiel : un attaquant de Lommel débarque à Courtrai

Officiel : un attaquant de Lommel débarque à Courtrai

11:09
Officiel : Marseille attire un jeune talent du FC Barcelone

Officiel : Marseille attire un jeune talent du FC Barcelone

10:50
Joachim Löw fait ses adieux à la sélection : "Mon avenir ? Une pause"

Joachim Löw fait ses adieux à la sélection : "Mon avenir ? Une pause"

10:14
Michel Iannacone et Al-Ahly à nouveau en finale de la Ligue des Champions africaine

Michel Iannacone et Al-Ahly à nouveau en finale de la Ligue des Champions africaine

09:55
Toni Kroos pourrait annoncer sa retraite internationale

Toni Kroos pourrait annoncer sa retraite internationale

09:36
Lucas Ribeiro Costa convainc en préparation : recevra-t-il sa chance ?

Lucas Ribeiro Costa convainc en préparation : recevra-t-il sa chance ?

09:00
Andreï Shevchenko face à son plus grand défi : "Le banc anglais vaut trois fois l'équipe d'Ukraine"

Andreï Shevchenko face à son plus grand défi : "Le banc anglais vaut trois fois l'équipe d'Ukraine"

09:18
Les supporters belges ne parviennent pas à se procurer des tickets pour Belgique-Italie

Les supporters belges ne parviennent pas à se procurer des tickets pour Belgique-Italie

08:42
La légende Sebastian Larsson et quatre autres suédois prennent leur retraite internationale

La légende Sebastian Larsson et quatre autres suédois prennent leur retraite internationale

08:24
Quel avenir pour Didier Deschamps ? Le président de la FFF s'exprime

Quel avenir pour Didier Deschamps ? Le président de la FFF s'exprime

07:45
🎥 L'hymne allemand hué à Wembley

🎥 L'hymne allemand hué à Wembley

07:26
Gareth Southgate : "Nous avons été immenses"

Gareth Southgate : "Nous avons été immenses"

07:07
À la loupe : la performance de Roman Yaremchuk contre la Suède

À la loupe : la performance de Roman Yaremchuk contre la Suède

06:30
🎥 Le geste très dangereux de Danielson, qui blesse Besedin

🎥 Le geste très dangereux de Danielson, qui blesse Besedin

06:48
L'Italie? "Un beau challenge" pour les Diables: "Une équipe solide tactiquement et qui marque beaucoup"

L'Italie? "Un beau challenge" pour les Diables: "Une équipe solide tactiquement et qui marque beaucoup"

06:05
L'Ukraine se qualifie au bout de la nuit, l'Angleterre se frotte les mains

L'Ukraine se qualifie au bout de la nuit, l'Angleterre se frotte les mains

23:34
L'anecdote de Ritchie De Laet sur Cristiano Ronaldo : "J'étais complètement en sueur à cause du stress"

L'anecdote de Ritchie De Laet sur Cristiano Ronaldo : "J'étais complètement en sueur à cause du stress"

23:08
France : tensions en tribune, entre la mère d'Adrien Rabiot et les familles Pogba et Mbappé

France : tensions en tribune, entre la mère d'Adrien Rabiot et les familles Pogba et Mbappé

19:52
Nouvelles positives pour Philippe Clément et Bruges concernant Mignolet et d'autres cadres

Nouvelles positives pour Philippe Clément et Bruges concernant Mignolet et d'autres cadres

22:48
Clap de fin pour Franck Ribéry à la Fiorentina ?

Clap de fin pour Franck Ribéry à la Fiorentina ?

22:29
Raheem Sterling savoure : "Grosse performance d'équipe"

Raheem Sterling savoure : "Grosse performance d'équipe"

22:11
Amical : OHL s'offre le champion d'Israël

Amical : OHL s'offre le champion d'Israël

21:52
Toutes les équipes du groupe de la mort désormais éliminées de l'Euro : "Les Anglais étaient plus entreprenants"

Toutes les équipes du groupe de la mort désormais éliminées de l'Euro : "Les Anglais étaient plus entreprenants"

21:33
Une voie royale pour les Anglais ? "L'Angleterre n'aura jamais une meilleure occasion de gagner l'Euro"

Une voie royale pour les Anglais ? "L'Angleterre n'aura jamais une meilleure occasion de gagner l'Euro"

21:10
🎥 L'Antwerp présente son complexe flambant neuf

🎥 L'Antwerp présente son complexe flambant neuf

20:48
Qui pour remplacer Frank de Boer à la tête des Pays-Bas ? "Il est mon numéro un"

Qui pour remplacer Frank de Boer à la tête des Pays-Bas ? "Il est mon numéro un"

20:35

Plus d'infos

Les plus populaires

Euro

 Huitièmes de finales
Pays de Galles Pays de Galles 0-4 Danemark Danemark
Italie Italie 2-1 Autriche Autriche
Pays-Bas Pays-Bas 0-2 République tchèque République tchèque
Belgique Belgique 1-0 Portugal Portugal
Croatie Croatie 3-5 Espagne Espagne
France France 7-8P Suisse Suisse
Angleterre Angleterre 2-0 Allemagne Allemagne
Suède Suède 1-2 Ukraine Ukraine
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Partenaires / Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site
PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2021 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved