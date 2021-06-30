Insolite : un coach belge élu ... Homme du match au Maroc après la victoire de son équipe

Un coach élu homme du match ? C'est rare, pour ne pas dire rarissime. C'est pourtant l'hommage qui a été rendu à Sven Vandenbroeck, entraîneur du FAR Rabat, au Maroc, après la victoire (0-2) face au Chabab Mohammedia, dimanche dernier. Une belle preuve de respect pour le travail du Belge de 41 ans, arrivé en 2021 à Rabat après un passage en Tanzanie (Simba SC) et avoir coaché la Zambie.

إخترتم المدرب سفين كرجل مباراة 👏

Vous avez choisi Sven Vandenbroeck comme homme du Match contre Sccm 👍

You Choose Sven Vandenbroeck as Man of the game :Sccm 0-2 FAR#Sven #HommeduMatch #SCCMvsFAR

Bravo a toute l 'équipe et a tout le staff 🔥❤️♠️💚