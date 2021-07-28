Leicester City veut agrandir son stade

Leicester City s'est installé dans le top anglais ces dernières années et veut y confirmer sa place en agrandissant son stade.

Leicester City a annoncé via son site officiel sa volonté d'élargir le King Power Stadium de 32.261 à 40.000 personnes et de construire, à proximité de l'enceinte, un hôtel de 220 chambres ainsi qu'une arène multifonctions dédiée aux divertissements. Une consultation sera lancée au mois d'août sur ce sujet. 

