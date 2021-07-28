Leicester City veut agrandir son stade

Leicester City a annoncé via son site officiel sa volonté d'élargir le King Power Stadium de 32.261 à 40.000 personnes et de construire, à proximité de l'enceinte, un hôtel de 220 chambres ainsi qu'une arène multifonctions dédiée aux divertissements. Une consultation sera lancée au mois d'août sur ce sujet.

#lcfc can confirm that initial plans for the expansion of King Power Stadium’s capacity to 40,000 and significant developments to the surrounding area will be shared with the public in August.