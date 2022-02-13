🎥 Tielemans buteur sur penalty, Leicester perd un point en fin de match face à West-Ham

Tielemans buteur sur penalty, Leicester perd un point en fin de match face à West-Ham

🎥 Tielemans buteur sur penalty, Leicester perd un point en fin de match face à West-Ham
Photo: Youri Tielemans Ricardo Pereira

Depuis le point de penalty, Youri Tielemans a inscrit son septième but de la saison toutes compétitions confondues.

Leicester City Leicester City
2-2
West Ham Utd West Ham Utd
Revivre

Jusqu'à la dernière minute de la rencontre, Leicester pensait tenir sa première victoire sur les cinq dernières rencontres toutes compétitions confondues, mais il n'en est rien. Menés une première fois au score après dix minutes de jeu, les Foxes ont réagi juste avant la mi-temps grâce à Youri Tielemans, sur penalty. En seconde période, Leicester prend l'avantage à la 57e minute grâce à Ricardo Pereira, mais Dawson a égalisé dans le temps additionnel pour les Hammers. 

 Classement T P G P P B = Forme
1. Manchester City Manchester City 25 63 20 3 2 61-14 47 G G P G G
2. Liverpool Liverpool 24 54 16 6 2 61-19 42 P G G G G
3. Chelsea Chelsea 24 47 13 8 3 48-18 30 P P P P G
4. West Ham Utd West Ham Utd 25 41 12 5 8 44-33 11 G P P G P
5. Manchester United Manchester United 24 40 11 7 6 38-32 6 P G G P P
6. Arsenal Arsenal 22 39 12 3 7 34-25 9 G G P P G
7. Wolverhampton Wolverhampton 23 37 11 4 8 21-17 4 G G G P G
8. Tottenham Tottenham 22 36 11 3 8 28-29 -1 G G P P P
9. Brighton Brighton 23 33 7 12 4 25-23 2 G P P P G
10. Southampton Southampton 24 29 6 11 7 30-37 -7 G P P G P
11. Aston Villa Aston Villa 23 27 8 3 12 31-36 -5 P P G P P
12. Leicester City Leicester City 22 27 7 6 9 36-41 -5 G P P P P
13. Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 24 26 5 11 8 32-35 -3 P P P P P
14. Brentford Brentford 25 24 6 6 13 26-40 -14 P P P P P
15. Leeds United Leeds United 23 23 5 8 10 27-46 -19 G G P P P
16. Everton Everton 22 22 6 4 12 28-38 -10 P P P P G
17. Newcastle Utd Newcastle Utd 23 21 4 9 10 25-44 -19 P P G G G
18. Norwich City Norwich City 24 17 4 5 15 14-50 -36 P G G P P
19. Watford Watford 23 15 4 3 16 23-43 -20 P P P P P
20. Burnley Burnley 21 14 1 11 9 17-29 -12 P P P P P

0 réaction
Corrigeer
Une erreur dans l'article ci-dessus? Annoncez le ici!

Recevez les articles de votre équipe préférée par mail

Premier League
Premier League Actualité Calendrier Enregistrer le calendrier Classement Stats Transferts
West Ham Utd
Leicester City
Youri Tielemans

Plus d'infos

D1B : Virton chute à Lommel et conserve la lanterne rouge

D1B : Virton chute à Lommel et conserve la lanterne rouge

22:04
Overmars ne manquera pas à l'Ajax selon Boskamp : "Ils ont tellement d'argent qu'ils trouveront un bon remplaçant"

Overmars ne manquera pas à l'Ajax selon Boskamp : "Ils ont tellement d'argent qu'ils trouveront un bon remplaçant"

21:33
Jackson Muleka doublement décisif pour sa première avec Kasimpasa

Jackson Muleka doublement décisif pour sa première avec Kasimpasa

20:10
Personne n'en veut à Dante Vanzeir : "C'est juste représentatif de notre match"

Personne n'en veut à Dante Vanzeir : "C'est juste représentatif de notre match"

20:45
Le Lierse respire à nouveau : "Maintenant, tout le monde est sur la même longueur d'onde"

Le Lierse respire à nouveau : "Maintenant, tout le monde est sur la même longueur d'onde"

21:17
Replacé dans l'axe, Mats Rits est l'homme du match

Replacé dans l'axe, Mats Rits est l'homme du match

21:00
Le Club de Bruges renoue avec la victoire et profite (aussi) de la défaite de l'Union

Le Club de Bruges renoue avec la victoire et profite (aussi) de la défaite de l'Union

20:21
Leander Dendoncker: "Ma polyvalence ne joue pas toujours en ma faveur"

Leander Dendoncker: "Ma polyvalence ne joue pas toujours en ma faveur"

19:40
🎥 Espagne : Adnan Januzaj et la Real Sociedad se relancent

🎥 Espagne : Adnan Januzaj et la Real Sociedad se relancent

20:27
🎥 Serie A : l'AS Rome arrache le nul dans les derniers instants

🎥 Serie A : l'AS Rome arrache le nul dans les derniers instants

20:21
Teddy Teuma relativise : "On n'a pas été bons aujourd'hui, ça peut arriver"

Teddy Teuma relativise : "On n'a pas été bons aujourd'hui, ça peut arriver"

19:08
Défait à Lens, Bordeaux bat un triste record vieux de 62 ans

Défait à Lens, Bordeaux bat un triste record vieux de 62 ans

19:23
Nouveau lendemain qui déchante pour l'Union, battue à domicile par les Canaris

Nouveau lendemain qui déchante pour l'Union, battue à domicile par les Canaris

17:53
🎥 L'arbitre annule un incroyable but contre son camp en Roumanie

🎥 L'arbitre annule un incroyable but contre son camp en Roumanie

18:55
Dessel remporte le choc contre le Patro Eisden, Liège renverse Tessenderlo

Dessel remporte le choc contre le Patro Eisden, Liège renverse Tessenderlo

17:50
Hein Vanhaezebrouck remet Bolat à sa place et critique Lawrence Visser

Hein Vanhaezebrouck remet Bolat à sa place et critique Lawrence Visser

18:37
Jelle Van Damme sous le charme d'un joueur de Genk : "Je lui prédis un grand avenir"

Jelle Van Damme sous le charme d'un joueur de Genk : "Je lui prédis un grand avenir"

18:19
Vormer sur le banc, Skov Olsen fête sa première titularisation

Vormer sur le banc, Skov Olsen fête sa première titularisation

17:40
Le RWDM s'impose face à Deinze et conforte sa deuxième place

Le RWDM s'impose face à Deinze et conforte sa deuxième place

18:02
Avec Witsel mais sans Hazard et Meunier, Dortmund écrase l'Union Berlin et revient à six longueurs du Bayern

Avec Witsel mais sans Hazard et Meunier, Dortmund écrase l'Union Berlin et revient à six longueurs du Bayern

17:37
Mathieu Cafaro : "Il faut tout gagner maintenant, nous n'avons plus le choix"

Mathieu Cafaro : "Il faut tout gagner maintenant, nous n'avons plus le choix"

16:40
🎥 Wolverhampton, avec Dendoncker buteur, s'impose à Tottenham !

🎥 Wolverhampton, avec Dendoncker buteur, s'impose à Tottenham !

17:05
Renaud Emond évoque les Playoffs 2 : "Ça se complique"

Renaud Emond évoque les Playoffs 2 : "Ça se complique"

17:27
Le Genoa de Zinho Vanheusden et Blessin ne parvient pas à s'imposer contre la Salernitana

Le Genoa de Zinho Vanheusden et Blessin ne parvient pas à s'imposer contre la Salernitana

17:15
Strasbourg reste au contact, Saint-Etienne enchaine, Wout Faes et Maxime Busi défaits à Nantes

Strasbourg reste au contact, Saint-Etienne enchaine, Wout Faes et Maxime Busi défaits à Nantes

17:10
Genk prend la mesure du Standard de Liège qui voit les Playoffs 2 s'éloigner

Genk prend la mesure du Standard de Liège qui voit les Playoffs 2 s'éloigner

15:23
2
Stephanie Forde, directrice du département des arbitres : "Le VAR a pris beaucoup trop de temps"

Stephanie Forde, directrice du département des arbitres : "Le VAR a pris beaucoup trop de temps"

16:20
Liga : Alavés crée la surprise et gagne face à Valence

Liga : Alavés crée la surprise et gagne face à Valence

16:05
Les 11 Unionistes qui défieront le STVV sont connus (16h15)

Les 11 Unionistes qui défieront le STVV sont connus (16h15)

15:30
Verschaeren a fêté sa 100e avec Anderlecht : "Fier d'y parvenir à mon âge"

Verschaeren a fêté sa 100e avec Anderlecht : "Fier d'y parvenir à mon âge"

15:10
Karim Benzema et Ferland Mendy de retour dans le groupe du Real pour affronter le PSG

Karim Benzema et Ferland Mendy de retour dans le groupe du Real pour affronter le PSG

15:40
Ligue 1 : Monaco partage face à Lorient

Ligue 1 : Monaco partage face à Lorient

14:55
🎥 L'AC Milan dispose de la Sampdoria et prend la tête de Serie A

🎥 L'AC Milan dispose de la Sampdoria et prend la tête de Serie A

14:40
Eredivisie : l'AZ gagne pour la première de Sowah, victoire importante pour le Sparta

Eredivisie : l'AZ gagne pour la première de Sowah, victoire importante pour le Sparta

14:21
Wouter Vrancken après la victoire contre Ostende : "On peut envisager l'Antwerp et Genk sans pression"

Wouter Vrancken après la victoire contre Ostende : "On peut envisager l'Antwerp et Genk sans pression"

14:20
Un mort au Brésil après la défaite de Palmeiras en finale de la Coupe du Monde des Clubs

Un mort au Brésil après la défaite de Palmeiras en finale de la Coupe du Monde des Clubs

13:13

Plus d'infos

Les plus populaires

Premier League

 Journée 25 Betfirst
Manchester United Manchester United 1-1 Southampton Southampton
Brentford Brentford 0-0 Crystal Palace Crystal Palace
Chelsea Chelsea Rem Arsenal Arsenal
Everton Everton 3-0 Leeds United Leeds United
Watford Watford 0-2 Brighton Brighton
Norwich City Norwich City 0-4 Manchester City Manchester City
Burnley Burnley 0-1 Liverpool Liverpool
Newcastle Utd Newcastle Utd 1-0 Aston Villa Aston Villa
Tottenham Tottenham 0-2 Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
Leicester City Leicester City 2-2 West Ham Utd West Ham Utd
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Partenaires / Cookies Paramètres
Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site / PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2022 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved