Tielemans buteur sur penalty, Leicester perd un point en fin de match face à West-Ham
Photo: Youri Tielemans Ricardo Pereira
Depuis le point de penalty, Youri Tielemans a inscrit son septième but de la saison toutes compétitions confondues.
Jusqu'à la dernière minute de la rencontre, Leicester pensait tenir sa première victoire sur les cinq dernières rencontres toutes compétitions confondues, mais il n'en est rien. Menés une première fois au score après dix minutes de jeu, les Foxes ont réagi juste avant la mi-temps grâce à Youri Tielemans, sur penalty. En seconde période, Leicester prend l'avantage à la 57e minute grâce à Ricardo Pereira, mais Dawson a égalisé dans le temps additionnel pour les Hammers.
|Classement
|T
|P
|G
|P
|P
|B
|=
|Forme
|1.
|Manchester City
|25
|63
|20
|3
|2
|61-14
|47
|G G P G G
|2.
|Liverpool
|24
|54
|16
|6
|2
|61-19
|42
|P G G G G
|3.
|Chelsea
|24
|47
|13
|8
|3
|48-18
|30
|P P P P G
|4.
|West Ham Utd
|25
|41
|12
|5
|8
|44-33
|11
|G P P G P
|5.
|Manchester United
|24
|40
|11
|7
|6
|38-32
|6
|P G G P P
|6.
|Arsenal
|22
|39
|12
|3
|7
|34-25
|9
|G G P P G
|7.
|Wolverhampton
|23
|37
|11
|4
|8
|21-17
|4
|G G G P G
|8.
|Tottenham
|22
|36
|11
|3
|8
|28-29
|-1
|G G P P P
|9.
|Brighton
|23
|33
|7
|12
|4
|25-23
|2
|G P P P G
|10.
|Southampton
|24
|29
|6
|11
|7
|30-37
|-7
|G P P G P
|11.
|Aston Villa
|23
|27
|8
|3
|12
|31-36
|-5
|P P G P P
|12.
|Leicester City
|22
|27
|7
|6
|9
|36-41
|-5
|G P P P P
|13.
|Crystal Palace
|24
|26
|5
|11
|8
|32-35
|-3
|P P P P P
|14.
|Brentford
|25
|24
|6
|6
|13
|26-40
|-14
|P P P P P
|15.
|Leeds United
|23
|23
|5
|8
|10
|27-46
|-19
|G G P P P
|16.
|Everton
|22
|22
|6
|4
|12
|28-38
|-10
|P P P P G
|17.
|Newcastle Utd
|23
|21
|4
|9
|10
|25-44
|-19
|P P G G G
|18.
|Norwich City
|24
|17
|4
|5
|15
|14-50
|-36
|P G G P P
|19.
|Watford
|23
|15
|4
|3
|16
|23-43
|-20
|P P P P P
|20.
|Burnley
|21
|14
|1
|11
|9
|17-29
|-12
|P P P P P
Youri Tielemans, de koelbloedigheid zelve! 🥶 pic.twitter.com/aqdz7Cb7rV— Play Sports (@playsports) February 13, 2022