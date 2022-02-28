Waasland-Beveren et Marc Schneider se séparent, Jordi Condom va assurer l'intérim

Alexandre Fiammetti
Alexandre Fiammetti
0 réaction
Waasland-Beveren et Marc Schneider se séparent, Jordi Condom va assurer l'intérim
Photo: © photonews

Le troisième actuel de D1B s'est séparé de son entraîneur. L'entraîneur suisse de 41 ans était arrivé à Waasland-Beveren au début de saison, après avoir dirigé le FC Thoune pendant trois ans.

Waasland-Beveren s'est séparé de Marc Schneider et de son adjoint Pascal Cerrone. Jordi Condom assurera l'intérim en tant qu'entraîneur principal jusqu'au terme de la saison "afin de permettre au club d'atteindre ses objectifs sportifs." L'Espagnol âgé de 52 ans avait rejoint le club début janvier en tant que directeur sportif après avoir commencé la saison comme entraîneur de Seraing.

Battu 2-1 par le leader Westerlo lors de la dernière journée, Waasland-Beveren est troisième de D1B avec 5 points de retard sur le RWDM, deuxième et barragiste pour la promotion. 

0 réaction
