Waasland-Beveren et Marc Schneider se séparent, Jordi Condom va assurer l'intérim
Photo: © photonews
Le troisième actuel de D1B s'est séparé de son entraîneur. L'entraîneur suisse de 41 ans était arrivé à Waasland-Beveren au début de saison, après avoir dirigé le FC Thoune pendant trois ans.
Waasland-Beveren s'est séparé de Marc Schneider et de son adjoint Pascal Cerrone. Jordi Condom assurera l'intérim en tant qu'entraîneur principal jusqu'au terme de la saison "afin de permettre au club d'atteindre ses objectifs sportifs." L'Espagnol âgé de 52 ans avait rejoint le club début janvier en tant que directeur sportif après avoir commencé la saison comme entraîneur de Seraing.
Battu 2-1 par le leader Westerlo lors de la dernière journée, Waasland-Beveren est troisième de D1B avec 5 points de retard sur le RWDM, deuxième et barragiste pour la promotion.
The club has decided to end the cooperation with Marc Schneider and Pascal Cerrone. We thank them for their commitment, and wish them both all the best.— Waasland-Beveren (@WaaslandBeveren) February 28, 2022
Jordi Condom will take over as first team trainer until the end of the season. 💛💙🦁 #wearebeveren
