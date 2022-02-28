Waasland-Beveren et Marc Schneider se séparent, Jordi Condom va assurer l'intérim

Waasland-Beveren s'est séparé de Marc Schneider et de son adjoint Pascal Cerrone. Jordi Condom assurera l'intérim en tant qu'entraîneur principal jusqu'au terme de la saison "afin de permettre au club d'atteindre ses objectifs sportifs." L'Espagnol âgé de 52 ans avait rejoint le club début janvier en tant que directeur sportif après avoir commencé la saison comme entraîneur de Seraing.

Battu 2-1 par le leader Westerlo lors de la dernière journée, Waasland-Beveren est troisième de D1B avec 5 points de retard sur le RWDM, deuxième et barragiste pour la promotion.

The club has decided to end the cooperation with Marc Schneider and Pascal Cerrone. We thank them for their commitment, and wish them both all the best.

Jordi Condom will take over as first team trainer until the end of the season. 💛💙🦁 #wearebeveren

