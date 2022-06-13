Officiel: L'Union signe un prometteur joueur de D1B

Officiel: L'Union signe un prometteur joueur de D1B

Viktor Boone rejoint l' Union Saint-Gilloise.

Le défenseur central de 24 ans Viktor Boone  arrive en provenance du KMSK Deinze, pensionnaire de 1B, et a paraphé un contrat de deux ans, avec une option pour un an supplémentaite.

Viktor Boone a été formé à La Gantoise avant de rejoindre le Sparta Petegem en 2017 puis Deinze un an plus tard. En quatre ans, il a joué 91 matchs pour Deinze. La saison dernière, il a marqué 1 but en 26 matches toutes compétitions confondues.

