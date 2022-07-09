Officiel: Handanovic prolonge à l'Inter

Il devra se battre pour sa place avec l'arrivée récente de Onana.

Malgré la récente arrivée d'André Onana à son poste, le gardien Samir Handanovic (37 ans, 37 matchs en Serie A pour la saison 2021-2022) va poursuivre son aventure avec l'Inter Milan. Ce samedi, le club italien a officialisé la prolongation du contrat de l'international slovène jusqu'en juin 2023.

