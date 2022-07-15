Officiel: SL16 FC signe un joueur de La Gantoise

Officiel: SL16 FC signe un joueur de La Gantoise
Photo: © photonews

Un jeune milieu de terrain.

Le standard vient de l'annoncer sur son site officiel : le SL16 FC (les U23 du Standard qui évolueront en D1B) a fait signer le milieu de terrain Sacha Banse. Il a 21 ans et vient de La Gantoise.

0 réaction
Corrigeer
Une erreur dans l'article ci-dessus? Annoncez le ici!

Division 1B
Division 1B Actualité Calendrier Enregistrer le calendrier Classement Stats Transferts
SL16 FC

Plus de news

📷 Anderlecht arborera un maillot "one shot" contre l'Olympique Lyonnais

📷 Anderlecht arborera un maillot "one shot" contre l'Olympique Lyonnais

17:31
Amical: Eupen décroche un beau nul à l'Ajax !

Amical: Eupen décroche un beau nul à l'Ajax !

17:24
Neymar déjà blessé et forfait

Neymar déjà blessé et forfait

17:05
Un joueur du KVO veut devenir incontestable : "Aider l'équipe et grandir en tant que leader"

Un joueur du KVO veut devenir incontestable : "Aider l'équipe et grandir en tant que leader"

16:53
Ferran Jutglà s'identifie déjà au Club de Bruges : "Difficile de percer au FC Barcelone"

Ferran Jutglà s'identifie déjà au Club de Bruges : "Difficile de percer au FC Barcelone"

16:38
Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 15/07: Vázquez Álvarez - Vincensini - Gouaida - Delorge

Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 15/07: Vázquez Álvarez - Vincensini - Gouaida - Delorge

16:00
Hein Vanhaezebrouck ironise : "La Supercoupe ? Ce sont les Matines Brugeoises!"

Hein Vanhaezebrouck ironise : "La Supercoupe ? Ce sont les Matines Brugeoises!"

15:26
Carlo Ancelotti fait une déclaration forte concernant le mercato du Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti fait une déclaration forte concernant le mercato du Real Madrid

16:19
Le Club de Bruges prêt à faire sauter la banque pour son nouveau buteur

Le Club de Bruges prêt à faire sauter la banque pour son nouveau buteur

16:00
Ostende, retrouver de la consistance

Ostende, retrouver de la consistance

15:17
🎥 Julien Ngoy explique pourquoi il a rejoint Malines

🎥 Julien Ngoy explique pourquoi il a rejoint Malines

15:41
L'ex-Mauve Chancel Mbemba va rejoindre l'Olympique de Marseille

L'ex-Mauve Chancel Mbemba va rejoindre l'Olympique de Marseille

10:40
Carl Hoefkens serein avant la Supercoupe de Belgique : "Un grand défi pour nous"

Carl Hoefkens serein avant la Supercoupe de Belgique : "Un grand défi pour nous"

14:45
Officiel : Virton accueille quatre renforts

Officiel : Virton accueille quatre renforts

14:20
Obbi Oularé de nouveau poursuivi par la scoumoune

Obbi Oularé de nouveau poursuivi par la scoumoune

12:40
L'enquête judiciaire sur les matchs truqués de Mboyo et Vanden Borre est toujours en cours

L'enquête judiciaire sur les matchs truqués de Mboyo et Vanden Borre est toujours en cours

13:21
Un attaquant surnuméraire à l'Antwerp en route vers l'Arabie Saoudite ?

Un attaquant surnuméraire à l'Antwerp en route vers l'Arabie Saoudite ?

12:58
📷 Le KV Ostende rend hommage à Arno pour sa photo de groupe

📷 Le KV Ostende rend hommage à Arno pour sa photo de groupe

12:22
📷 Le Standard révèle ses maillots pour la saison 2022-2023

📷 Le Standard révèle ses maillots pour la saison 2022-2023

10:56
🎥 Un match truqué au Nigéria (?)

🎥 Un match truqué au Nigéria (?)

12:05
Un club de Serie A voudrait se faire prêter Keylor Navas

Un club de Serie A voudrait se faire prêter Keylor Navas

11:48
Eden Hazard impressionne dès son retour au Real Madrid

Eden Hazard impressionne dès son retour au Real Madrid

11:31
Le Cercle prête un joueur en Ligue 2

Le Cercle prête un joueur en Ligue 2

11:14
Dossier Nielsen : le Club de Bruges revient à la charge

Dossier Nielsen : le Club de Bruges revient à la charge

10:27
Entre Burnley et les U23, Bart Verbruggen aurait fait son choix

Entre Burnley et les U23, Bart Verbruggen aurait fait son choix

09:35
Un coéquipier de Thorgan Hazard et Meunier sommé de partir suite à ses mauvaises relations avec le vestiaire

Un coéquipier de Thorgan Hazard et Meunier sommé de partir suite à ses mauvaises relations avec le vestiaire

10:08
Christoph Daum pense que De Ketelaere peut rester à Bruges : "Il n'a pas encore à courir derrière l'argent"

Christoph Daum pense que De Ketelaere peut rester à Bruges : "Il n'a pas encore à courir derrière l'argent"

09:50
🎥 Le Club de Bruges dévoile avec humour son nouveau maillot Home

🎥 Le Club de Bruges dévoile avec humour son nouveau maillot Home

09:05
Luis Suarez, une suite de carrière en MLS ?

Luis Suarez, une suite de carrière en MLS ?

08:33
Tuchel : "Je ne sais pas si c'est très probable que Lukaku rejoue pour Chelsea"

Tuchel : "Je ne sais pas si c'est très probable que Lukaku rejoue pour Chelsea"

21:52
John Textor veut tout faire pour garder une pépite au nez et à la barbe du Real

John Textor veut tout faire pour garder une pépite au nez et à la barbe du Real

08:07
(Exclusif) Pierre Bourdin : "On a fait machine arrière d'un coup et la mayonnaise n'a pas pris" Interview

(Exclusif) Pierre Bourdin : "On a fait machine arrière d'un coup et la mayonnaise n'a pas pris"

06:38
Cesc Fabregas, stop ou encore ?

Cesc Fabregas, stop ou encore ?

07:51
Un club de Serie B sur le point d'enrôler un ancien flop de Genk

Un club de Serie B sur le point d'enrôler un ancien flop de Genk

06:15
Aster Vranckx plaît en Angleterre

Aster Vranckx plaît en Angleterre

19:48
Un jeune passé par Anderlecht et Genk prolonge en pro au PSV

Un jeune passé par Anderlecht et Genk prolonge en pro au PSV

23:00

Plus de news

Les plus populaires

Division 1B

 Journée 1
Virton Virton 12/08 RWDM RWDM
FCV Dender EH FCV Dender EH 12/08 Lommel SK Lommel SK
Beerschot Beerschot 13/08 SK Beveren SK Beveren
Club Brugge NXT Club Brugge NXT 13/08 SL16 FC SL16 FC
Jong Genk Jong Genk 14/08 Lierse Kempenzonen Lierse Kempenzonen
RSCA Futures RSCA Futures 14/08 SK Deinze SK Deinze
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Partenaires / Cookies Paramètres
Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site / PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2022 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved