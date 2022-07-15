Officiel: SL16 FC signe un joueur de La Gantoise
Photo: © photonews
Un jeune milieu de terrain.
Le standard vient de l'annoncer sur son site officiel : le SL16 FC (les U23 du Standard qui évolueront en D1B) a fait signer le milieu de terrain Sacha Banse. Il a 21 ans et vient de La Gantoise.
