Championship : Burnley et Kompany calent, incroyable retour de Millwall dans les arrêts de jeu !
La Championship continue en Angleterre et en est déjà à sa quatrième journée. Vincent Kompany et Burnley ont outrageusement dominé Hull City, sans l'emporter.
Après une victoire inaugurale, le Burnley de Vincent Kompany semble caler. Battus la semaine passée à Watford, les Clarets ont cette fois concédé le partage (1-1) à domicile contre Hull City, malgré une possession de balle outrageusement à leur avantage (77% à 23).
Avec Christian Kabasele dans le onze, Watford a pris un point en déplacement à Birmingham City (1-1). Norwich City a remporté une première victoire face à Huddersfield Town (2-1). Mais le résultat du soir est à l'actif de Millwall : menés 2-0 par Swansea City, les Lions ont ensuite égalisé...sur deux auto-buts dans les arrêts de jeu (90e+3, 90e+5). Un scénario improbable.
|17/08/2022 20:45
|Stoke City - Middlesbrough
|-
|17/08/2022 21:00
|Reading - Blackburn
|-
|17/08/2022 21:00
|West Bromwich - Cardiff City
|-
|17/08/2022 21:00
|Sheffield United - Sunderland
|-
|Classement
|T
|P
|G
|P
|P
|B
|=
|Forme
|1.
|Blackburn
|3
|9
|3
|0
|0
|6-1
|5
|G G G
|2.
|Hull City
|4
|8
|2
|2
|0
|5-3
|2
|G P G P
|3.
|Watford
|4
|8
|2
|2
|0
|4-2
|2
|G P G P
|4.
|Millwall
|4
|7
|2
|1
|1
|7-6
|1
|G P G P
|5.
|Cardiff City
|3
|6
|2
|0
|1
|3-2
|1
|G P G
|6.
|Blackpool
|4
|6
|2
|0
|2
|2-3
|-1
|G P P G
|7.
|Preston North End
|4
|6
|1
|3
|0
|1-0
|1
|P P G P
|8.
|Rotherham United
|3
|5
|1
|2
|0
|5-1
|4
|P G P
|9.
|Sunderland
|3
|5
|1
|2
|0
|6-5
|1
|P G P
|10.
|Birmingham City
|4
|5
|1
|2
|1
|3-3
|0
|P G P P
|11.
|Burnley
|4
|5
|1
|2
|1
|3-3
|0
|G P P P
|12.
|Swansea
|4
|5
|1
|2
|1
|4-6
|-2
|P P G P
|13.
|Sheffield United
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4-3
|1
|P G P
|14.
|Bristol City
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6-6
|0
|P P P G
|15.
|QPR
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5-6
|-1
|P G P P
|16.
|Norwich City
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4-5
|-1
|P P P G
|17.
|Huddersfield Town
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|5-6
|-1
|P P G P
|18.
|Stoke City
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3-5
|-2
|P G P
|19.
|Reading
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2-6
|-4
|P G P
|20.
|Wigan
|3
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2-2
|0
|P P P
|21.
|Middlesbrough
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5-6
|-1
|P P P
|22.
|West Bromwich
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3-4
|-1
|P P P
|23.
|Luton Town
|4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1-4
|-3
|P P P P
|24.
|Coventry City
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3-4
|-1
|P P