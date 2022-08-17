Championship : Burnley et Kompany calent, incroyable retour de Millwall dans les arrêts de jeu !

La Championship continue en Angleterre et en est déjà à sa quatrième journée. Vincent Kompany et Burnley ont outrageusement dominé Hull City, sans l'emporter.

Après une victoire inaugurale, le Burnley de Vincent Kompany semble caler. Battus la semaine passée à Watford, les Clarets ont cette fois concédé le partage (1-1) à domicile contre Hull City, malgré une possession de balle outrageusement à leur avantage (77% à 23). 

Avec Christian Kabasele dans le onze, Watford a pris un point en déplacement à Birmingham City (1-1). Norwich City a remporté une première victoire face à Huddersfield Town (2-1). Mais le résultat du soir est à l'actif de Millwall : menés 2-0 par Swansea City, les Lions ont ensuite égalisé...sur deux auto-buts dans les arrêts de jeu (90e+3, 90e+5). Un scénario improbable. 

 Classement T P G P P B = Forme
1. Blackburn Blackburn 3 9 3 0 0 6-1 5 G G G
2. Hull City Hull City 4 8 2 2 0 5-3 2 G P G P
3. Watford Watford 4 8 2 2 0 4-2 2 G P G P
4. Millwall Millwall 4 7 2 1 1 7-6 1 G P G P
5. Cardiff City Cardiff City 3 6 2 0 1 3-2 1 G P G
6. Blackpool Blackpool 4 6 2 0 2 2-3 -1 G P P G
7. Preston North End Preston North End 4 6 1 3 0 1-0 1 P P G P
8. Rotherham United Rotherham United 3 5 1 2 0 5-1 4 P G P
9. Sunderland Sunderland 3 5 1 2 0 6-5 1 P G P
10. Birmingham City Birmingham City 4 5 1 2 1 3-3 0 P G P P
11. Burnley Burnley 4 5 1 2 1 3-3 0 G P P P
12. Swansea Swansea 4 5 1 2 1 4-6 -2 P P G P
13. Sheffield United Sheffield United 3 4 1 1 1 4-3 1 P G P
14. Bristol City Bristol City 4 4 1 1 2 6-6 0 P P P G
15. QPR QPR 4 4 1 1 2 5-6 -1 P G P P
16. Norwich City Norwich City 4 4 1 1 2 4-5 -1 P P P G
17. Huddersfield Town Huddersfield Town 4 3 1 0 3 5-6 -1 P P G P
18. Stoke City Stoke City 3 3 1 0 2 3-5 -2 P G P
19. Reading Reading 3 3 1 0 2 2-6 -4 P G P
20. Wigan Wigan 3 3 0 3 0 2-2 0 P P P
21. Middlesbrough Middlesbrough 3 2 0 2 1 5-6 -1 P P P
22. West Bromwich West Bromwich 3 2 0 2 1 3-4 -1 P P P
23. Luton Town Luton Town 4 2 0 2 2 1-4 -3 P P P P
24. Coventry City Coventry City 2 1 0 1 1 3-4 -1 P P
