OFFICIEL : Le championnat écossais est terminé, le Celtic Glasgow et Bolingoli sont champions pour la 9ème année consécutive !

Redaction
La Scottish Premiership 2019-2020 ne reprendra pas.

Le championnat écossais est définitivement stoppé. Le Celtic décroche donc son 9ème titre consécutif et son 51ème au total. Heart of Midlothian est relégué. Les Rangers, Motherwell et Aberdeen sont qualifiés en Europa League.

Boli Bolingoli Mbombo

