OFFICIEL : Le championnat écossais est terminé, le Celtic Glasgow et Bolingoli sont champions pour la 9ème année consécutive !

La Scottish Premiership 2019-2020 ne reprendra pas.

Le championnat écossais est définitivement stoppé. Le Celtic décroche donc son 9ème titre consécutif et son 51ème au total. Heart of Midlothian est relégué. Les Rangers, Motherwell et Aberdeen sont qualifiés en Europa League.

Ladbrokes Premiership and SPFL Season 2019/20 curtailed as Premiership clubs reach unanimous agreement that top flight cannot be finished.



