Premier League : Eric Cantona entre au Hall of Fame

Après Thierry Henry et Alan Shearer, c'est au tour d'Eric Cantona (54 ans) d'intégrer le Hall of Fame de la Premier League. L'ancien attaquant de Manchester United a remporté 4 fois le championnat anglais avec les Red Devils. Passé également une saison du côté de Leeds où il a été sacré champion pour la première fois en 1992, le Français a laissé une trace indélébile en Angleterre.

Commanding and charismatic, a master of counter-attacking football and one of the greatest players the Premier League has seen



👑 Eric Cantona is inducted to the #PLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/skAujPOxFa