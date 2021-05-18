Après Thierry Henry, un autre Français entre au Hall of Fame de la Premier League
Alexandre Fiammetti
Alexandre Fiammetti
| 0 réaction

Premier League : Eric Cantona entre au Hall of Fame

Après Thierry Henry, un autre Français entre au Hall of Fame de la Premier League
Photo: © photonews

L'attaquant iconique du Manchester United (70 buts en 156 matches entre 1992 et 1997) a été plébiscité par les fans.

Après Thierry Henry et Alan Shearer, c'est au tour d'Eric Cantona (54 ans) d'intégrer le Hall of Fame de la Premier League. L'ancien attaquant de Manchester United a remporté 4 fois le championnat anglais avec les Red Devils. Passé également une saison du côté de Leeds où il a été sacré champion pour la première fois en 1992, le Français a laissé une trace indélébile en Angleterre.

0 réaction
Corrigeer
Une erreur dans l'article ci-dessus? Annoncez le ici!

Recevez les articles de votre équipe préférée par mail

Plus d'infos

(Exclusif) Fabrice N'Sakala vise le doublé avec Besiktas : "Nous avons réalisé quelque chose d'extraordinaire" Interview

(Exclusif) Fabrice N'Sakala vise le doublé avec Besiktas : "Nous avons réalisé quelque chose d'extraordinaire"

11:06
La mise en garde de Cristiano Ronaldo à Erling Haaland et Kylian Mbappé

La mise en garde de Cristiano Ronaldo à Erling Haaland et Kylian Mbappé

17:20
Bruno Fernandes élu joueur de la saison par les supporters de Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes élu joueur de la saison par les supporters de Manchester United

17:01
Il n'y a pas que Karim Benzema qui pense encore à l'Équipe de France

Il n'y a pas que Karim Benzema qui pense encore à l'Équipe de France

16:48
Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 18/05: Christopoulos - Sadick Aliu - De Roeck

Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 18/05: Christopoulos - Sadick Aliu - De Roeck

16:30
Le Beerschot a trouvé le remplaçant de Prychynenko en Grèce

Le Beerschot a trouvé le remplaçant de Prychynenko en Grèce

16:30
Le Borussia Dortmund tiendrait le remplaçant de Jadon Sancho du côté de Lille

Le Borussia Dortmund tiendrait le remplaçant de Jadon Sancho du côté de Lille

16:12
Mbaye Leye : "Faire table rase afin de ne plus répéter les mêmes erreurs"

Mbaye Leye : "Faire table rase afin de ne plus répéter les mêmes erreurs"

15:33
Hein Vanhaezebrouck se méfie même d'un Standard blessé : "Ils peuvent marquer de n'importe où"

Hein Vanhaezebrouck se méfie même d'un Standard blessé : "Ils peuvent marquer de n'importe où"

15:52
Ce n'était pas Byzance pour Nacer Chadli : une saison compliquée, mais l'Euro au bout

Ce n'était pas Byzance pour Nacer Chadli : une saison compliquée, mais l'Euro au bout

15:12
L'infirmerie du Standard est pleine avant le déplacement à La Gantoise : "La malchance"

L'infirmerie du Standard est pleine avant le déplacement à La Gantoise : "La malchance"

15:03
Zinedine Zidane serait la priorité de la Juventus

Zinedine Zidane serait la priorité de la Juventus

14:54
Le mentor de Christian Benteke quitte Crystal Palace au terme de cette saison

Le mentor de Christian Benteke quitte Crystal Palace au terme de cette saison

14:35
Jean-François Gillet raccrochera les crampons à l'issue de la saison

Jean-François Gillet raccrochera les crampons à l'issue de la saison

12:21
Officiel : Theo Walcott rejoint définitivement Southampton

Officiel : Theo Walcott rejoint définitivement Southampton

13:49
Marseille fait tapis pour ramener en Europe un grand talent brésilien

Marseille fait tapis pour ramener en Europe un grand talent brésilien

13:30
Genk travaille activement à la prolongation d'un de ses cadres

Genk travaille activement à la prolongation d'un de ses cadres

13:11
Officiel : David Luiz quitte Arsenal

Officiel : David Luiz quitte Arsenal

12:53
Anderlecht n'abandonnerait pas l'idée de conserver Abdoulay Diaby

Anderlecht n'abandonnerait pas l'idée de conserver Abdoulay Diaby

12:36
La Juventus révèle son maillot pour la saison 2021-2022

La Juventus révèle son maillot pour la saison 2021-2022

11:57
Waasland-Beveren tient le coach qui devra ramener le club en D1A

Waasland-Beveren tient le coach qui devra ramener le club en D1A

11:40
Adidas et le Standard, troisième marché conclu

Adidas et le Standard, troisième marché conclu

09:43
Anderlecht annonce l'arrivée d'un nouvel adjoint et prolonge le reste du staff

Anderlecht annonce l'arrivée d'un nouvel adjoint et prolonge le reste du staff

11:22
Genk veut blinder le contrat d'un de ses cadres

Genk veut blinder le contrat d'un de ses cadres

10:51
🎥 Sa fin de saison, sa relation avec Roy Hodgson, l'Euro: les confidences de Christian Benteke

🎥 Sa fin de saison, sa relation avec Roy Hodgson, l'Euro: les confidences de Christian Benteke

10:34
Un défenseur kényan dans le viseur gantois

Un défenseur kényan dans le viseur gantois

10:19
La surprise Karim Benzema chez les Bleus?

La surprise Karim Benzema chez les Bleus?

10:01
Fin de l'aventure pour Paul-José Mpoku à Al-Wahda

Fin de l'aventure pour Paul-José Mpoku à Al-Wahda

09:25
Axel Witsel: "Je n'ai jamais pensé que c'était mort"

Axel Witsel: "Je n'ai jamais pensé que c'était mort"

09:06
500 personnes dans le tribunes du Jan Breydel pour le dernier match de la saison?

500 personnes dans le tribunes du Jan Breydel pour le dernier match de la saison?

08:48
Mujaid Sadick, toujours plus proche de la Luminus Arena

Mujaid Sadick, toujours plus proche de la Luminus Arena

08:30
Les Diables Rouges devraient être vaccinés avant l'Euro

Les Diables Rouges devraient être vaccinés avant l'Euro

08:12
Pas de suspension pour Guillaume Hubert

Pas de suspension pour Guillaume Hubert

07:53
Le Maroc suit Anouar Ait El Hadj avec attention

Le Maroc suit Anouar Ait El Hadj avec attention

07:35
Westerlo s'intéresse à Jonas De Roeck

Westerlo s'intéresse à Jonas De Roeck

07:18
Nouvelle compétition, nouvelle génération, nouvelles ambitions pour les Diablotins

Nouvelle compétition, nouvelle génération, nouvelles ambitions pour les Diablotins

06:39

Plus d'infos

Les plus populaires

Play-offs 1

 Journée 4
Anderlecht Anderlecht 1-2 KRC Genk KRC Genk
FC Bruges FC Bruges 2-1 Antwerp Antwerp

Play-offs 2

 Journée 5
Ostende Ostende 19/05 KV Malines KV Malines
La Gantoise La Gantoise 19/05 Standard Standard
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Partenaires / Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site
PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2021 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved