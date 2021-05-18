Premier League : Eric Cantona entre au Hall of Fame
Photo: © photonews
L'attaquant iconique du Manchester United (70 buts en 156 matches entre 1992 et 1997) a été plébiscité par les fans.
Après Thierry Henry et Alan Shearer, c'est au tour d'Eric Cantona (54 ans) d'intégrer le Hall of Fame de la Premier League. L'ancien attaquant de Manchester United a remporté 4 fois le championnat anglais avec les Red Devils. Passé également une saison du côté de Leeds où il a été sacré champion pour la première fois en 1992, le Français a laissé une trace indélébile en Angleterre.
Commanding and charismatic, a master of counter-attacking football and one of the greatest players the Premier League has seen— Premier League (@premierleague) May 18, 2021
👑 Eric Cantona is inducted to the #PLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/skAujPOxFa