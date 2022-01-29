Lampard de retour en Premier League?
Il y avait une belle place à prendre.
Quelques jours après avoir limogé Bénitez, Everton tiendrait son nouveau manager d'après Fabrizio Romanio. En effet, un an après avoir été remercié à Chelsea, Lampard serait le nouveau coach d'Everton.
Une information qui doit encore être confirmée par le club dans les prochaines heures.
Frank Lampard set to be appointed as new Everton manager. Full agreement reached now. It’s done and sealed. 🔵🏴 #EFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2022
Club decision made tonight after conversations with Frankie, Vitor Pereira and Duncan Ferguson.
Confirmed as @SamWallaceTel @ElBobble also reported tonight. pic.twitter.com/FLei2x7OUQ