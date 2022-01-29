Lampard de retour en Premier League ?

Lampard de retour en Premier League?

Lampard de retour en Premier League ?

Il y avait une belle place à prendre.

Quelques jours après avoir limogé Bénitez, Everton tiendrait son nouveau manager d'après Fabrizio Romanio. En effet, un an après avoir été remercié à Chelsea, Lampard serait le nouveau coach d'Everton.

Une information qui doit encore être confirmée par le club dans les prochaines heures.

0 réaction
Corrigeer
Une erreur dans l'article ci-dessus? Annoncez le ici!

Plus d'infos

Galtier ne pense pas à un doublé personnel: "Nice ne sera pas champion cette saison"

Galtier ne pense pas à un doublé personnel: "Nice ne sera pas champion cette saison"

17:15
Officiel: Collins Fai quitte le Standard

Officiel: Collins Fai quitte le Standard

16:25
Lucien Favre l'assure: "la Ligue 1 est sous-estimée"

Lucien Favre l'assure: "la Ligue 1 est sous-estimée"

16:58
STVV condamne les incidents et s'excuse

STVV condamne les incidents et s'excuse

16:35
Undav: Brighton plutôt que l'Allemagne?

Undav: Brighton plutôt que l'Allemagne?

15:50
Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 29/01: Zulj - Gigot - Druijf - Stanciu - Lang - Vlahović

Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 29/01: Zulj - Gigot - Druijf - Stanciu - Lang - Vlahović

14:51
Officiel: l'Inter prête un milieu de terrain

Officiel: l'Inter prête un milieu de terrain

15:35
Un ancien milieu d'Anderlecht prêté en Hongrie

Un ancien milieu d'Anderlecht prêté en Hongrie

14:51
Un ancien de Courtai et de La Gantoise vers l'OM ?

Un ancien de Courtai et de La Gantoise vers l'OM ?

14:20
Nicolae Stanciu (ex-Anderlecht) vers la Chine ?

Nicolae Stanciu (ex-Anderlecht) vers la Chine ?

13:40
Un joueur prêté sur le départ à Malines

Un joueur prêté sur le départ à Malines

14:00
Un très grand club italien pisterait Noa Lang

Un très grand club italien pisterait Noa Lang

13:20
Un joueur de Brentford insulte son club dans une vidéo

Un joueur de Brentford insulte son club dans une vidéo

12:00
La Fiorentina a déjà trouvé le remplaçant de Vlahovic

La Fiorentina a déjà trouvé le remplaçant de Vlahovic

13:00
Les Métallos veulent confirmer contre Eupen

Les Métallos veulent confirmer contre Eupen

12:29
Dedryck Boyata s'est blessé aux ligaments de la cheville

Dedryck Boyata s'est blessé aux ligaments de la cheville

12:20
Un défenseur international argentin s'engage avec la lanterne rouge de Serie A

Un défenseur international argentin s'engage avec la lanterne rouge de Serie A

12:40
Premiers pas pour Daan Heymans avec Charleroi: "Pas une décision facile"

Premiers pas pour Daan Heymans avec Charleroi: "Pas une décision facile"

11:29
Mathieu Cachbach enchaîne avec Seraing : "J'ai encore une belle marge de progression" Interview

Mathieu Cachbach enchaîne avec Seraing : "J'ai encore une belle marge de progression"

08:34
Aboubakary Koita (STVV) : "C'est dommage, car nous méritions le match nul"

Aboubakary Koita (STVV) : "C'est dommage, car nous méritions le match nul"

11:49
Enfin une victoire pour Charleroi: "Peu importe la manière, il fallait gagner"

Enfin une victoire pour Charleroi: "Peu importe la manière, il fallait gagner"

10:43
Un joueur de Saint-Trond pris en grippe par le public : "Je n'ai jamais vu les fans cibler un joueur comme ça"

Un joueur de Saint-Trond pris en grippe par le public : "Je n'ai jamais vu les fans cibler un joueur comme ça"

11:10
Hein Vanhaezebrouck évoque le mercato et son noyau: "Nous essayons de résoudre ce problème"

Hein Vanhaezebrouck évoque le mercato et son noyau: "Nous essayons de résoudre ce problème"

10:55
Georges Mikautadze, le facteur X de Seraing : "Jouer avec lui, c'est un luxe" Interview

Georges Mikautadze, le facteur X de Seraing : "Jouer avec lui, c'est un luxe"

10:30
Robert Kovac déjà de retour en Bundesliga ?

Robert Kovac déjà de retour en Bundesliga ?

10:16
Tom Saintfiet : Roi en Gambie, mal aimé en Belgique : "Je ne vais pas mendier pour être coach d'un club belge"

Tom Saintfiet : Roi en Gambie, mal aimé en Belgique : "Je ne vais pas mendier pour être coach d'un club belge"

09:40
Paul Gheysens veut voir une réaction : "Ils doivent prendre leur responsabilité"

Paul Gheysens veut voir une réaction : "Ils doivent prendre leur responsabilité"

09:55
Thibaut Courtois lance le choc contre le Paris Saint-Germain

Thibaut Courtois lance le choc contre le Paris Saint-Germain

09:08
Gianluigi Buffon valide l'arrivée de Dusan Vlahovic à la Juventus : "Il est l'incarnation de l'évolution du numéro 9"

Gianluigi Buffon valide l'arrivée de Dusan Vlahovic à la Juventus : "Il est l'incarnation de l'évolution du numéro 9"

09:25
Un joueur de Tottenham en passe de rejoindre l'Olympique Lyonnais ?

Un joueur de Tottenham en passe de rejoindre l'Olympique Lyonnais ?

08:50
Mondial 2022 : La Colombie se fait surprendre, le Venezuela cartonne la Bolivie

Mondial 2022 : La Colombie se fait surprendre, le Venezuela cartonne la Bolivie

08:15
Charleroi a eu chaud, mais regagne enfin!

Charleroi a eu chaud, mais regagne enfin!

22:39
🎥 Champions League : Yannick Carrasco connait sa sanction

🎥 Champions League : Yannick Carrasco connait sa sanction

22:45
Un ancien du Beerschot évalue la situation du club : "Je suis très déçu par un joueur"

Un ancien du Beerschot évalue la situation du club : "Je suis très déçu par un joueur"

23:27
Eliaquim Mangala déterminé à aider l'ASSE : "Un autre défi m'attend, celui de sauver le club de la descente"

Eliaquim Mangala déterminé à aider l'ASSE : "Un autre défi m'attend, celui de sauver le club de la descente"

21:32
Robert Beric (ex-Anderlecht) fait le point en attendant un nouveau défi : "Ce club restera toujours dans mon cœur"

Robert Beric (ex-Anderlecht) fait le point en attendant un nouveau défi : "Ce club restera toujours dans mon cœur"

23:14

Plus d'infos

Les plus populaires

Jupiler Pro League

 Journée 25 Betfirst
STVV STVV 0-1 Charleroi Charleroi
Beerschot Beerschot 1-3 Zulte Waregem Zulte Waregem
RFC Seraing RFC Seraing 18:30 Eupen Eupen
2.75 3.50 2.70
Cercle de Bruges Cercle de Bruges 20:45 Ostende Ostende
1.62 4.30 5.75
Union SG Union SG 30/01 Anderlecht Anderlecht
2.35 3.75 3.05
La Gantoise La Gantoise 30/01 Antwerp Antwerp
1.86 3.85 4.40
Standard Standard 30/01 KV Malines KV Malines
2.15 3.80 3.45
KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 30/01 FC Bruges FC Bruges
5.00 4.05 1.74
OH Louvain OH Louvain 09/02 KRC Genk KRC Genk
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Partenaires / Cookies Paramètres
Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site / PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2022 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved