Nacer Chadli et l'Istanbul Basaksehir l'emportent encore
L'Istanbul Basaksehir revit cette saison, après avoir lutté pour son maintien la saison passée. Nacer Chadli était titulaire ce mardi.
L'Istanbul Basaksehir affrontait Konyaspor ce mardi en Super Lig turque et Nacer Chadli (32 ans) était de retour dans le onze après avoir manqué une rencontre pour blessure. Le Diable Rouge était pour l'occasion aligné dans un rôle peu habituel, en pointe. Le champion de Turquie 2020 l'a emporté 2 buts à 1 face à l'équipe de Paul-José Mpoku, titulaire.
Basaksehir revient à 3 points de son adversaire du jour et figure à la 3e place du classement avec 46 points, hors de portée cependant du leader, Trabzonspor, qui compte 63 unités.
|Classement
|T
|P
|G
|P
|P
|B
|=
|Forme
|1.
|Trabzonspor
|26
|63
|19
|6
|1
|48-18
|30
|P G G G G
|2.
|Konyaspor
|26
|49
|14
|7
|5
|41-24
|17
|G G P P P
|3.
|Istanbul BB
|26
|46
|14
|4
|8
|38-24
|14
|P G G G G
|4.
|Adana Demirspor
|26
|44
|12
|8
|6
|42-27
|15
|P G G P G
|5.
|Fenerbahce
|26
|43
|12
|7
|7
|40-30
|10
|G P P G G
|6.
|Besiktas
|26
|41
|11
|8
|7
|37-32
|5
|G P P P G
|7.
|Alanyaspor
|26
|40
|11
|7
|8
|44-40
|4
|G G P P P
|8.
|Hatayspor
|26
|39
|12
|3
|11
|37-41
|-4
|P P P G P
|9.
|Kayserispor
|26
|38
|10
|8
|8
|38-37
|1
|G P G P G
|10.
|Fatih Karagümrük
|26
|36
|10
|6
|10
|31-39
|-8
|P P G P G
|11.
|Gaziantep B.B.
|25
|35
|10
|5
|10
|32-34
|-2
|P P G P P
|12.
|Sivasspor
|26
|34
|8
|10
|8
|33-31
|2
|P P P G P
|13.
|Galatasaray
|26
|32
|8
|8
|10
|33-37
|-4
|P P P P G
|14.
|Antalyaspor
|26
|31
|8
|7
|11
|28-35
|-7
|P P P G G
|15.
|Kasimpasa
|26
|29
|7
|8
|11
|36-38
|-2
|G G P P P
|16.
|Göztepe
|26
|27
|7
|6
|13
|31-38
|-7
|G G P P P
|17.
|Giresunspor
|26
|26
|7
|5
|14
|24-30
|-6
|P P P P P
|18.
|Rizespor
|26
|23
|6
|5
|15
|22-44
|-22
|G P P P P
|19.
|Altay Izmir
|26
|22
|6
|4
|16
|26-39
|-13
|P P G P P
|20.
|Yeni Malatyaspor
|25
|16
|4
|4
|17
|20-43
|-23
|P P P P P