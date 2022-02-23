Nacer Chadli et l'Istanbul Basaksehir l'emportent encore

Nacer Chadli et l'Istanbul Basaksehir l'emportent encore

L'Istanbul Basaksehir revit cette saison, après avoir lutté pour son maintien la saison passée. Nacer Chadli était titulaire ce mardi.

Istanbul BB Istanbul BB
2-1
Konyaspor Konyaspor
Revivre

L'Istanbul Basaksehir affrontait Konyaspor ce mardi en Super Lig turque et Nacer Chadli (32 ans) était de retour dans le onze après avoir manqué une rencontre pour blessure. Le Diable Rouge était pour l'occasion aligné dans un rôle peu habituel, en pointe. Le champion de Turquie 2020 l'a emporté 2 buts à 1 face à l'équipe de Paul-José Mpoku, titulaire.

Basaksehir revient à 3 points de son adversaire du jour et figure à la 3e place du classement avec 46 points, hors de portée cependant du leader, Trabzonspor, qui compte 63 unités. 

 Classement T P G P P B = Forme
1. Trabzonspor Trabzonspor 26 63 19 6 1 48-18 30 P G G G G
2. Konyaspor Konyaspor 26 49 14 7 5 41-24 17 G G P P P
3. Istanbul BB Istanbul BB 26 46 14 4 8 38-24 14 P G G G G
4. Adana Demirspor Adana Demirspor 26 44 12 8 6 42-27 15 P G G P G
5. Fenerbahce Fenerbahce 26 43 12 7 7 40-30 10 G P P G G
6. Besiktas Besiktas 26 41 11 8 7 37-32 5 G P P P G
7. Alanyaspor Alanyaspor 26 40 11 7 8 44-40 4 G G P P P
8. Hatayspor Hatayspor 26 39 12 3 11 37-41 -4 P P P G P
9. Kayserispor Kayserispor 26 38 10 8 8 38-37 1 G P G P G
10. Fatih Karagümrük Fatih Karagümrük 26 36 10 6 10 31-39 -8 P P G P G
11. Gaziantep B.B. Gaziantep B.B. 25 35 10 5 10 32-34 -2 P P G P P
12. Sivasspor Sivasspor 26 34 8 10 8 33-31 2 P P P G P
13. Galatasaray Galatasaray 26 32 8 8 10 33-37 -4 P P P P G
14. Antalyaspor Antalyaspor 26 31 8 7 11 28-35 -7 P P P G G
15. Kasimpasa Kasimpasa 26 29 7 8 11 36-38 -2 G G P P P
16. Göztepe Göztepe 26 27 7 6 13 31-38 -7 G G P P P
17. Giresunspor Giresunspor 26 26 7 5 14 24-30 -6 P P P P P
18. Rizespor Rizespor 26 23 6 5 15 22-44 -22 G P P P P
19. Altay Izmir Altay Izmir 26 22 6 4 16 26-39 -13 P P G P P
20. Yeni Malatyaspor Yeni Malatyaspor 25 16 4 4 17 20-43 -23 P P P P P
Süper Lig
Istanbul BB
Konyaspor
Nacer Chadli

