Anderlecht tiendrait un ailier gauche de Bundesliga...également suivi par Kompany !

Alors qu'Amuzu et Gomez sont cités sur le départ, Anderlecht semble avoir travaillé en interne pour attirer du renfort.

Selon le journaliste de Sky Sports Florian Plettenberg, les Mauves auraient trouvé un accord personnel avec Darko Churlinov (22 ans), ailier gauche évoluant à Stuttgart. Un contrat jusqu'en 2027 l'attendrait au Lotto Park.

Stuttgart attendrait 4 à 5 millions pour son international macédonien. Burnley et Kompany seraient, tiens, tiens, aussi dans le coup mais devraient offrir moins que les Bruxellois.

News #Churlinov: He has a personal agreement with Anderlecht about a contract until 2027! Stuttgart expects an official offer until Friday of €4-5m transfer fee. Kompany want him too! But Burnley only wants to pay around €3m at this stage. VfB would sell him. @SkySportDE 🇲🇰