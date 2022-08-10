Anderlecht tiendrait un ailier gauche de Bundesliga...également suivi par Kompany !

Antoine Bourlon
| 0 réaction
Anderlecht tiendrait un ailier gauche de Bundesliga...également suivi par Kompany !
Photo: © photonews

Les Mauves pourraient avoir leur flanc gauche dépouillé ces prochains jours. Ils seraient tout proches d'enregistrer un renfort dans ce secteur du jeu.

Alors qu'Amuzu et Gomez sont cités sur le départ, Anderlecht semble avoir travaillé en interne pour attirer du renfort. 

Selon le journaliste de Sky Sports Florian Plettenberg, les Mauves auraient trouvé un accord personnel avec Darko Churlinov (22 ans), ailier gauche évoluant à Stuttgart. Un contrat jusqu'en 2027 l'attendrait au Lotto Park. 

Stuttgart attendrait 4 à 5 millions pour son international macédonien. Burnley et Kompany seraient, tiens, tiens, aussi dans le coup mais devraient offrir moins que les Bruxellois. 

0 réaction
Corrigeer
Une erreur dans l'article ci-dessus? Annoncez le ici!

Recevez les articles de votre équipe préférée par mail

Bundesliga
Bundesliga Actualité Calendrier Enregistrer le calendrier Classement Stats Transferts
VFB Stuttgart
Darko Churlinov

Plus de news

Première défaite de la saison pour Vincent Kompany

Première défaite de la saison pour Vincent Kompany

23:05
La Gantoise stoppe Ostende dans sa lancée

La Gantoise stoppe Ostende dans sa lancée

22:45
Dortmund et ses Diables enchaînent une deuxième victoire

Dortmund et ses Diables enchaînent une deuxième victoire

22:24
Le RWDM arrache le nul contre Virton, Dender s'incline contre Lommel

Le RWDM arrache le nul contre Virton, Dender s'incline contre Lommel

22:00
Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 12/08: Lirola Kosok - Bronn - Rodriguez - Locadia - Bitumazala

Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 12/08: Lirola Kosok - Bronn - Rodriguez - Locadia - Bitumazala

21:32
Anderlecht se fait doubler sur le dossier d'un grand talent français !

Anderlecht se fait doubler sur le dossier d'un grand talent français !

21:32
Lionel Messi absent de la liste du Ballon d'Or, deux Belges nominés !

Lionel Messi absent de la liste du Ballon d'Or, deux Belges nominés !

20:55
Le match entre Lorient et Lyon est remis : un...festival a ruiné la pelouse lorientaise

Le match entre Lorient et Lyon est remis : un...festival a ruiné la pelouse lorientaise

21:13
Officiel : recrue d'expérience à l'Union !

Officiel : recrue d'expérience à l'Union !

20:32
Thibaut Courtois nominé pour le trophée Yachine

Thibaut Courtois nominé pour le trophée Yachine

19:35
Edward Still déjà sous pression :"Ca ne serait pas normal si je ne l'avais pas"

Edward Still déjà sous pression :"Ca ne serait pas normal si je ne l'avais pas"

19:54
Marseille prête son latéral en Espagne, avant d'accueillir un ancien Malinois ?

Marseille prête son latéral en Espagne, avant d'accueillir un ancien Malinois ?

20:15
Seraing, l'adversaire idéal pour Charleroi ? : "Cela ne change pas grand-chose"

Seraing, l'adversaire idéal pour Charleroi ? : "Cela ne change pas grand-chose"

18:59
Officiel : Dylan Bronn (ex-La Gantoise) quitte le FC Metz direction la Serie A

Officiel : Dylan Bronn (ex-La Gantoise) quitte le FC Metz direction la Serie A

19:15
Le SL16 FC souhaite vivre une saison tranquille et éviter la rétrogradation

Le SL16 FC souhaite vivre une saison tranquille et éviter la rétrogradation

16:00
L'Union Saint-Gilloise va bel et bien accueillir un ancien du Real Madrid

L'Union Saint-Gilloise va bel et bien accueillir un ancien du Real Madrid

18:40
🎥 La très belle action de Junior Edmilson avec Al-Duhail

🎥 La très belle action de Junior Edmilson avec Al-Duhail

17:28
Nacer Chadli peut encore rêver des Diables Rouges, confirme Roberto Martinez !

Nacer Chadli peut encore rêver des Diables Rouges, confirme Roberto Martinez !

18:22
L'AS Eupen proche d'un jeune du Paris Saint-Germain !

L'AS Eupen proche d'un jeune du Paris Saint-Germain !

17:45
Surprenant : l'ancien grand talent néerlandais Jürgen Locadia signe...en Iran

Surprenant : l'ancien grand talent néerlandais Jürgen Locadia signe...en Iran

18:03
Lucien Favre confirme qu'Amuzu s'éloigne de Nice : "Parfois, des joueurs changent d'avis"

Lucien Favre confirme qu'Amuzu s'éloigne de Nice : "Parfois, des joueurs changent d'avis"

15:45
Sans surprise, Antwerp-Union est déplacé pour privilégier l'Europe

Sans surprise, Antwerp-Union est déplacé pour privilégier l'Europe

16:35
Noa Lang sera bien dans la sélection du Club de Bruges : "Il a des inquiétudes pour le moment"

Noa Lang sera bien dans la sélection du Club de Bruges : "Il a des inquiétudes pour le moment"

17:10
Pep Guardiola officialise l'arrivée de Sergio Gomez, qui restera à Manchester City !

Pep Guardiola officialise l'arrivée de Sergio Gomez, qui restera à Manchester City !

16:18
Le RWDM va bientôt accueillir 3 jeunes Brésiliens

Le RWDM va bientôt accueillir 3 jeunes Brésiliens

16:52
La sélection de Charleroi pour le match face à Seraing, avec un retour mais un nouvel absent

La sélection de Charleroi pour le match face à Seraing, avec un retour mais un nouvel absent

15:10
Le Barça peut souffler !

Le Barça peut souffler !

15:28
Le Beerschot a fait peau neuve

Le Beerschot a fait peau neuve

15:00
Officiel : Genk rapatrie un jeune d'Italie

Officiel : Genk rapatrie un jeune d'Italie

14:55
Thibaut Courtois et Kevin De Bruyne nominés pour le titre de Joueur de l'année de l'UEFA !

Thibaut Courtois et Kevin De Bruyne nominés pour le titre de Joueur de l'année de l'UEFA !

14:35
Un Anderlecht à deux visages : "Inexplicable si ce n'est mentalement"

Un Anderlecht à deux visages : "Inexplicable si ce n'est mentalement"

09:30
Philippe Clement voit un taulier prolonger à Monaco

Philippe Clement voit un taulier prolonger à Monaco

14:09
Jamie Vardy, vers une prolongation pour le plaisir à Leicester

Jamie Vardy, vers une prolongation pour le plaisir à Leicester

13:50
Romelu Lukaku revient sur son échec à Chelsea : "Je pensais que j'y serais un héros"

Romelu Lukaku revient sur son échec à Chelsea : "Je pensais que j'y serais un héros"

11:50
Mario Stroeykens, l'autre bonne rentrée : "Il a énormément progressé"

Mario Stroeykens, l'autre bonne rentrée : "Il a énormément progressé"

11:15
Marseille se tourne vers un ex-Malinois pour pallier un départ

Marseille se tourne vers un ex-Malinois pour pallier un départ

13:23

Plus de news

Les plus populaires

Bundesliga

 Journée 2
Freiburg Freiburg 1-3 Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen 13/08 FC Augsburg FC Augsburg
11.35 X5.75 29.00
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig 13/08 1. FC Cologne 1. FC Cologne
11.45 X4.85 27.50
Hoffenheim Hoffenheim 13/08 Bochum Bochum
11.60 X4.40 25.50
Hertha Berlin Hertha Berlin 13/08 Eintracht Francfort Eintracht Francfort
13.10 X3.50 22.40
Werder Brême Werder Brême 13/08 VFB Stuttgart VFB Stuttgart
12.35 X3.70 23.05
Schalke 04 Schalke 04 13/08 B.Moenchengladbach B.Moenchengladbach
13.15 X3.80 22.25
FSV Mainz 05 FSV Mainz 05 14/08 Union Berlin Union Berlin
12.30 X3.30 23.50
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich 14/08 Wolfsburg Wolfsburg
11.16 X9.00 218.00
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Partenaires / Cookies Paramètres
Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site / PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2022 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved