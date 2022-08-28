Officiel : l'ancien capitaine du Torino choisit l'AS Rome

Libre depuis la fin de son histoire d'amour avec le Torino, Andrea Belotti (28 ans) s'est trouvé un nouveau challenge. L'attaquant restera en Italie : il a signé à l'AS Rome, qui réalise un beau coup en recrutan un joueur qui compte 270 matchs et 106 buts en Serie A.

Il s'est engagé pour la prochaine saison avec la Roma, mais peut prolonger pour deux années supplémentaires.

