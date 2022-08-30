Stanley Menzo nommé à la tête d'un club

Stanley Menzo file en Chine
Photo: © photonews
Il quitte le Suriname.
Stanley Menzo a remporté le titre avec Lierse en 1997 et a joué plus de 80 matches pour le club lierrois. Il est ensuite devenu entraîneur du club, mais a eu moins de succès. Après avoir été le sélectionneur national du Suriname pendant les 8 derniers mois, Stanley Menzo devient l'entraîneur de Beijing Guoan en Chine.
Very proud and happy to return back to Beijing Guoan as 1st team head coach, can’t wait to get started! 🇨🇳 ⚽️ 国安！国安！北京国安！#happytobeback #newjob #beijingguoan #football #china #beijing #goals #workhardplayhard #menzohetgevechtonderdelat pic.twitter.com/dpy5z1WOHF— Stanley Menzo (@SPMenzo) August 29, 2022