Stanley Menzo nommé à la tête d'un club

Stanley Menzo file en Chine

Il quitte le Suriname.

Stanley Menzo a remporté le titre avec Lierse en 1997 et a joué plus de 80 matches pour le club lierrois. Il est ensuite devenu entraîneur du club, mais a eu moins de succès. Après avoir été le sélectionneur national du Suriname pendant les 8 derniers mois, Stanley Menzo devient l'entraîneur de Beijing Guoan en Chine. 

Beijing Guoan
Stanley Purl Menzo

