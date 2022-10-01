Serie A : l'Inter Milan fait 0/6 en s'inclinant contre l'AS Rome

Serie A : l'Inter Milan fait 0/6 en s'inclinant contre l'AS Rome

Mauvaise série pour l'Inter Milan, défait à domicile par l'AS Rome, toujours sans Romelu Lukaku.

S'il a fait son retour à l'entraînement, Romelu Lukaku n'était pas là pour la réception de l'AS Rome ce dimanche. L'Inter Milan entamait bien la rencontre, ouvrant le score à la demi-heure via Federico Dimarco, mais la Roma égalisait via Paulo Dybala à la 39e. 

En seconde période, c'est finalement Chris Smalling qui permettait à l'AS Rome de prendre un avantage décisif (1-2, 75e). La Louve rebondit bien après sa défaite à domicile contre l'Atalanta Bergame, et remonte temporairement à la 4e place du classement en Serie A.

 Classement T P G P P B = Forme
1. Napoli Napoli 8 20 6 2 0 18-6 12 P G G G G
2. Atalanta Atalanta 7 17 5 2 0 11-3 8 G G G P G
3. Udinese Udinese 7 16 5 1 1 15-7 8 G G G G G
4. AS Roma AS Roma 8 16 5 1 2 10-8 2 G P G P G
5. AC Milan AC Milan 0-0 8 15 4 3 1 13-8 5 G P G G P
6. Lazio Lazio 7 14 4 2 1 13-5 8 G P P G G
7. Inter Inter 8 12 4 0 4 14-13 1 G P G P P
8. Torino Torino 8 10 3 1 4 7-10 -3 P G P P P
9. Juventus Juventus 7 10 2 4 1 9-5 4 P G P P P
10. Fiorentina Fiorentina 7 9 2 3 2 7-6 1 P P P P G
11. Sassuolo Sassuolo 7 9 2 3 2 5-8 -3 P P P P G
12. Spezia Spezia 7 8 2 2 3 7-11 -4 P P P P G
13. Empoli Empoli 0-0 8 8 1 5 2 6-7 -1 P P P P G
14. Salernitana Salernitana 7 7 1 4 2 10-8 2 G P P P P
15. Lecce Lecce 7 6 1 3 3 6-8 -2 P P P P G
16. Bologna Bologna 7 6 1 3 3 7-10 -3 P P P G P
17. Hellas Verona Hellas Verona 7 5 1 2 4 6-13 -7 P P G P P
18. Cremonese Cremonese 7 2 0 2 5 5-14 -9 P P P P P
19. Sampdoria Sampdoria 7 2 0 2 5 4-13 -9 P P P P P
Serie A

 Journée 8
Napoli Napoli 3-1 Torino Torino
Inter Inter 1-2 AS Roma AS Roma
Empoli Empoli 0-0 AC Milan AC Milan
15.25 X4.30 21.66
Lazio Lazio 02/10 Spezia Spezia
11.42 X5.25 27.75
Lecce Lecce 02/10 Cremonese Cremonese
12.15 X3.50 23.60
Sampdoria Sampdoria 02/10 Monza Monza
12.35 X3.35 23.25
Sassuolo Sassuolo 02/10 Salernitana Salernitana
12.10 X3.75 23.55
Atalanta Atalanta 02/10 Fiorentina Fiorentina
12.05 X3.60 23.80
Juventus Juventus 02/10 Bologna Bologna
11.54 X4.35 26.75
Hellas Verona Hellas Verona 03/10 Udinese Udinese
13.20 X3.55 22.30
