Serie A : l'Inter Milan fait 0/6 en s'inclinant contre l'AS Rome
Mauvaise série pour l'Inter Milan, défait à domicile par l'AS Rome, toujours sans Romelu Lukaku.
S'il a fait son retour à l'entraînement, Romelu Lukaku n'était pas là pour la réception de l'AS Rome ce dimanche. L'Inter Milan entamait bien la rencontre, ouvrant le score à la demi-heure via Federico Dimarco, mais la Roma égalisait via Paulo Dybala à la 39e.
En seconde période, c'est finalement Chris Smalling qui permettait à l'AS Rome de prendre un avantage décisif (1-2, 75e). La Louve rebondit bien après sa défaite à domicile contre l'Atalanta Bergame, et remonte temporairement à la 4e place du classement en Serie A.
|Classement
|T
|P
|G
|P
|P
|B
|=
|Forme
|1.
|Napoli
|8
|20
|6
|2
|0
|18-6
|12
|P G G G G
|2.
|Atalanta
|7
|17
|5
|2
|0
|11-3
|8
|G G G P G
|3.
|Udinese
|7
|16
|5
|1
|1
|15-7
|8
|G G G G G
|4.
|AS Roma
|8
|16
|5
|1
|2
|10-8
|2
|G P G P G
|5.
|AC Milan 0-0
|8
|15
|4
|3
|1
|13-8
|5
|G P G G P
|6.
|Lazio
|7
|14
|4
|2
|1
|13-5
|8
|G P P G G
|7.
|Inter
|8
|12
|4
|0
|4
|14-13
|1
|G P G P P
|8.
|Torino
|8
|10
|3
|1
|4
|7-10
|-3
|P G P P P
|9.
|Juventus
|7
|10
|2
|4
|1
|9-5
|4
|P G P P P
|10.
|Fiorentina
|7
|9
|2
|3
|2
|7-6
|1
|P P P P G
|11.
|Sassuolo
|7
|9
|2
|3
|2
|5-8
|-3
|P P P P G
|12.
|Spezia
|7
|8
|2
|2
|3
|7-11
|-4
|P P P P G
|13.
|Empoli 0-0
|8
|8
|1
|5
|2
|6-7
|-1
|P P P P G
|14.
|Salernitana
|7
|7
|1
|4
|2
|10-8
|2
|G P P P P
|15.
|Lecce
|7
|6
|1
|3
|3
|6-8
|-2
|P P P P G
|16.
|Bologna
|7
|6
|1
|3
|3
|7-10
|-3
|P P P G P
|17.
|Hellas Verona
|7
|5
|1
|2
|4
|6-13
|-7
|P P G P P
|18.
|Cremonese
|7
|2
|0
|2
|5
|5-14
|-9
|P P P P P
|19.
|Sampdoria
|7
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4-13
|-9
|P P P P P
