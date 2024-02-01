📷 Orel Mangala ne devrait pas aller à Lyon pour 30 millions d'euros

Orel Mangala est sur le point de finaliser son arrivé à l'Olympique lyonnais. Selon les informations de Fabrizio Romano, le Diable Rouge va passer sa visite médicale ce jeudi alors que tous les détails de son contrat sont bouclés.

Toujours selon la même source, il s'agirait cependant d'un prêt avec option d'achat et non d'un transfert définitif comme annoncé récemment.

Nottingham Forest recevrait 10 millions du club français dans un premier temps pour le prêt avant d'activer l'option d'achat à 15 millions en juin prochain.

🚨🔴🔵 Orel Mangala to OL, here we go! He’s on his way to Lyon with agents to undergo medical tests and sign the contract.



Nottingham Forest to receive €10m now as loan fee plus €15m buy option clause in June, considered formality.



Contract details clarified, medical today. pic.twitter.com/gTe7Ez6hWF