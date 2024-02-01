📷 Orel Mangala ne devrait pas aller à Lyon pour 30 millions d'euros

Photo: © photonews

Le Diable Rouge doit encore passer sa visite médicale ce jeudi. Il arrive à Lyon sous la forme d'un prêt avec option d'achat.

Orel Mangala est sur le point de finaliser son arrivé à l'Olympique lyonnais. Selon les informations de Fabrizio Romano, le Diable Rouge va passer sa visite médicale ce jeudi alors que tous les détails de son contrat sont bouclés.

Toujours selon la même source, il s'agirait cependant d'un prêt avec option d'achat et non d'un transfert définitif comme annoncé récemment.

Nottingham Forest recevrait 10 millions du club français dans un premier temps pour le prêt avant d'activer l'option d'achat à 15 millions en juin prochain.

