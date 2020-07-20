📷 Le fils de Stephen Ireland entre le RSCA et l'Angleterre
Florent Malice
Florent Malice
| 0 réaction

📷 Le fils de Stephen Ireland entre le RSCA et Stoke City

📷 Le fils de Stephen Ireland entre le RSCA et l'Angleterre
Photo: © photonews

Le fils de Stephen Ireland, Joshua, a passé un test concluant au RSC Anderlecht et s'est vu offrir un contrat par le club.

Joshua Ireland (16 ans) a convaincu la direction du RSC Anderlecht : d'après le site Rising Ballers, le fils de l'ancien joueur de Manchester City Stephen Ireland s'est vu offrir un contrat par la direction mauve. Stoke City, où il évolue actuellement, croit en lui et lui aurait également offert un premier contrat ; le joueur devrait prendre sa décision dans les semaines à venir. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Something we’ve known about for a couple months, and happy to let you lot know now... 🤐👌🏽 @joshireland10 has been out in Anderlecht and been offered a contract, meaning he will be moving abroad... but Stoke City have also offered him a good contract as well... what would you do? 1️⃣ Stay at Stoke 2️⃣ Sign to Anderlecht (@risingballers)

Une publication partagée par Rising Ballers (@risingballers) le

