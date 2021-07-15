Hervé Kagé met un râteau au Luxembourg et signe en Roumanie

Florent Malice
Hervé Kagé met un râteau au Luxembourg et signe en Roumanie
Photo: © photonews

Il y a quelques semaines, Hervé Kagé signait presque en catimini au Luxembourg, au Swift Hesperange. Le voilà déjà parti ... en Roumanie.

Hervé Kagé (32 ans) avait été annoncé parmi les ... 13 nouveaux renforts du Swift, 3e du dernier championnat luxembourgeois. Une destination surprenante mais qui permettait à l'ancien du KV Courtrai de se relancer après un an sans club. Mais Kagé a décidé de prendre tout le monde à contre-pied : le Belgo-Congolais a déjà quitté Hesperange et rejoint le FC Botosani, en D1 roumaine. 

Swift Hesperange
Hervé Kage

