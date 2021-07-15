Hervé Kagé met un râteau au Luxembourg et signe en Roumanie

Hervé Kagé (32 ans) avait été annoncé parmi les ... 13 nouveaux renforts du Swift, 3e du dernier championnat luxembourgeois. Une destination surprenante mais qui permettait à l'ancien du KV Courtrai de se relancer après un an sans club. Mais Kagé a décidé de prendre tout le monde à contre-pied : le Belgo-Congolais a déjà quitté Hesperange et rejoint le FC Botosani, en D1 roumaine.

Botoșani have completed the signings of 23yo right winger Richard Sila 🇫🇷🇨🇩 & 32yo left winger Hervé Kage 🇨🇩🇧🇪



Both have been signed on 2 year contracts with option to extend another season#Botosani #Liga1 pic.twitter.com/pZgH5m2IDu