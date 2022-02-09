Officiel : Loïc Rémy change de club
Photo: © photonews
Le Français âgé de 35 ans rejoint une nouvelle formation, mais reste en Süper Lig.
Loïc Rémy (35 ans) quitte finalement Rizespor pour s'engager avec Adana Demirspor jusqu'à la fin de la saison.
L'ancien international français (30 sélections, 7 réalisations) retrouvera un certain Mario Balotelli (31 ans) chez l'actuel troisième du championnat turc.
Daha önce Nice, Marsilya, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Las Palmas, Getafe, Lille ve Ç. Rizespor formalarını giymiş tecrübeli futbolcu Loic Remy ile sezon sonuna kadar sözleşme imzaladık. Oyuncumuza mavi-lacivertli formamız altında başarılar dileriz. pic.twitter.com/r3E4e19Nuj— Adana Demirspor (@AdsKulubu) February 8, 2022