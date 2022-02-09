Officiel : Loïc Rémy change de club

Alexandre Fiammetti
Officiel : Loïc Rémy change de club
Le Français âgé de 35 ans rejoint une nouvelle formation, mais reste en Süper Lig.

Loïc Rémy (35 ans) quitte finalement Rizespor pour s'engager avec Adana Demirspor jusqu'à la fin de la saison.

L'ancien international français (30 sélections, 7 réalisations) retrouvera un certain Mario Balotelli (31 ans) chez l'actuel troisième du championnat turc.

