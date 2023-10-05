Les chiffres prodigieux qui font entrer Vermeeren dans l'histoire
Photo: © photonews
Le Royal Antwerp FC a essuyé une décevante défaite 2-3 contre le Shakhtar Donetsk en Ligue des champions. Pourtant, un joueur s'est clairement distingué au Great Old : Arthur Vermeeren.
Âgé de 18 ans, Vermeeren a délivré deux passes décisives et sa performance n'est pas passée inaperçue sur les réseaux sociaux.
Arthur Vermeeren (2005) vs Shakhtar— TB (@BussmannT24) October 4, 2023
Frenkie De Jong vibes ✨pic.twitter.com/y6UJ5plExf
2 - @official_rafc's Arthur Vermeeren (18 years, 239 days) is the third-youngest player since detailed data collection in 2003-04 to provide two assists in a Champions League game, after Theo Walcott in 2006 and Mario Balotelli in 2008. Diamond. pic.twitter.com/yEOPanAR1h— OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) October 4, 2023
🇧🇪 18 year old Arthur Vermeeren in the Champions League today against Shakhtar:— Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) October 4, 2023
- Most duels won (8)
- Most chances created (4)
- Most fouls won (2)
- 2 assists
Involved in both goals for his side. He is a very underrated talent. Can play as a CDM and as a CM as well.… pic.twitter.com/wndPG4MJ7l
The youngest players on Opta records to provide 2+ assists in a single Champions League game:— Squawka (@Squawka) October 4, 2023
◎ Theo Walcott (17 years & 250 days old)
◎ Mario Balotelli (18 years & 84 days old)
◉ Arthur Vermeeren (18 years & 239 days old)
Antwerp's Belgian wonderkid. ✨#UCL pic.twitter.com/TT1lBx2bJR
Inscrivez-vous maintenant à la newsletter de Walfoot