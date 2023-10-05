Les chiffres prodigieux qui font entrer Vermeeren dans l'histoire

Âgé de 18 ans, Vermeeren a délivré deux passes décisives et sa performance n'est pas passée inaperçue sur les réseaux sociaux.

2 - @official_rafc 's Arthur Vermeeren (18 years, 239 days) is the third-youngest player since detailed data collection in 2003-04 to provide two assists in a Champions League game, after Theo Walcott in 2006 and Mario Balotelli in 2008. Diamond. pic.twitter.com/yEOPanAR1h

🇧🇪 18 year old Arthur Vermeeren in the Champions League today against Shakhtar:



- Most duels won (8)

- Most chances created (4)

- Most fouls won (2)

- 2 assists



Involved in both goals for his side. He is a very underrated talent. Can play as a CDM and as a CM as well.… pic.twitter.com/wndPG4MJ7l