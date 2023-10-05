Les chiffres prodigieux qui font entrer Vermeeren dans l'histoire

Les chiffres prodigieux qui font entrer Vermeeren dans l'histoire
Photo: © photonews

Le Royal Antwerp FC a essuyé une décevante défaite 2-3 contre le Shakhtar Donetsk en Ligue des champions. Pourtant, un joueur s'est clairement distingué au Great Old : Arthur Vermeeren.

Âgé de 18 ans, Vermeeren a délivré deux passes décisives et sa performance n'est pas passée inaperçue sur les réseaux sociaux.

