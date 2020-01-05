Michy Batshuayi très critiqué pour ses ratés en FA Cup

Florent Malice
Florent Malice
| 0 réaction
Michy Batshuayi très critiqué pour ses ratés en FA Cup
Photo: © photonews

Michy Batshuayi était titulaire face à Nottingham Forest et on peut dire que le Diable Rouge n'a pas saisi sa chance.

Chelsea Chelsea
2-0
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest
Revivre

Était-ce le match de la dernière chance pour Michy Batshuayi ? Le Diable Rouge, troisième dans la hiérarchie des attaquants à Chelsea, décrochait sa 5e titularisation cette saison ce dimanche, face à Nottingham Forest en FA Cup. Et l'ancien du Standard s'est attiré les critiques d'une bonne partie du public de Chelsea avec quelques ratés et une participation au jeu assez discrète ... 

"C'était probablement l'un des pires matchs de Batshuayi avec Chelsea, si pas la pire. Grosses occasions manquées : 3. Précision de tir : 0%. Passes réussies : 12".

"Batshuayi doit être vendu, le mec galère contre Nottingham Forest, j'en pleure, on ne peut pas être aussi mauvais" ;

"Michy Batshuayi a disputé l'une de ses pires performances avec Chelsea, je suis surpris qu'il soit resté 90 minutes sur le terrain".

0 réaction
Corrigeer
Une erreur dans l'article ci-dessus? Annoncez le ici!

FA Cup
FA Cup Actualité Calendrier Enregistrer le calendrier Stats Transferts
Michy Batshuayi

Plus d'infos

Troisième titularisation pour Michy Batshuayi cette saison

Troisième titularisation pour Michy Batshuayi cette saison

15:16
🎥 L'incroyable pyrotechnie en tribunes lors d'un derby en Grèce !

🎥 L'incroyable pyrotechnie en tribunes lors d'un derby en Grèce !

19:26
Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 05/01: Batubinsika - Mandzukic - Han

Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 05/01: Batubinsika - Mandzukic - Han

19:07
Le premier transfert de l'Antwerp bientôt finalisé ? Sa chambre au stage serait réservée

Le premier transfert de l'Antwerp bientôt finalisé ? Sa chambre au stage serait réservée

19:07
🎥 Un but sublime offre le derby à Liverpool en FA Cup !

🎥 Un but sublime offre le derby à Liverpool en FA Cup !

18:51
FA CUP : Pas évident pour les clubs de premier League

FA CUP : Pas évident pour les clubs de premier League

17:02
Le premier joueur nord-coréen de Serie A prêt à rejoindre son ancien équipier Mandzukic

Le premier joueur nord-coréen de Serie A prêt à rejoindre son ancien équipier Mandzukic

18:28
La Gantoise écarte 5 joueurs et rencontre les Anversois

La Gantoise écarte 5 joueurs et rencontre les Anversois

18:10
L'AS Eupen va s'entraîner face à une grosse écurie néerlandaise au Qatar

L'AS Eupen va s'entraîner face à une grosse écurie néerlandaise au Qatar

17:32
Thibaut Courtois rentre dans l'Histoire du Real : 32 ans que ce n'était plus arrivé

Thibaut Courtois rentre dans l'Histoire du Real : 32 ans que ce n'était plus arrivé

16:44
Dernières nouvelles à Anderlecht : Vanden Borre présent au stage, Thelin (presque) prêté

Dernières nouvelles à Anderlecht : Vanden Borre présent au stage, Thelin (presque) prêté

15:38
Coupe de France : Marseille peine contre une D4, Lille se fait peur, Saint-Etienne assure

Coupe de France : Marseille peine contre une D4, Lille se fait peur, Saint-Etienne assure

17:07
Divock Origi titulaire pour le derby du Merseyside

Divock Origi titulaire pour le derby du Merseyside

16:22
Monté en fin de rencontre, Januzaj n'a pu faire la différence pour la Real Sociedad

Monté en fin de rencontre, Januzaj n'a pu faire la différence pour la Real Sociedad

15:57
Des nouvelles rassurantes pour les blessés au Standard

Des nouvelles rassurantes pour les blessés au Standard

13:53
Philippe Clement attend encore du renfort : "Notre parcours européens peut convaincre des joueurs"

Philippe Clement attend encore du renfort : "Notre parcours européens peut convaincre des joueurs"

14:54
Mario Balotelli, premier buteur de la décennie en Serie A, comme en 2010

Mario Balotelli, premier buteur de la décennie en Serie A, comme en 2010

14:23
Vers des publicités pendant les interventions VAR ?

Vers des publicités pendant les interventions VAR ?

14:14
"Au capi des capis": le message émouvant de Mehdi Carcela à Sébastien Pocognoli

"Au capi des capis": le message émouvant de Mehdi Carcela à Sébastien Pocognoli

04/01
1
Marius Noubissi a faim : "Je vais tout donner pour eux"

Marius Noubissi a faim : "Je vais tout donner pour eux"

13:31
Un ancien flop Anderlechtois signe en Arabie Saoudite

Un ancien flop Anderlechtois signe en Arabie Saoudite

13:07
Stage : Bruges récupère un défenseur, et croise une vieille connaissance

Stage : Bruges récupère un défenseur, et croise une vieille connaissance

12:51
Stage : Anderlecht sans trois autres blessés qui resteront à Neerpede

Stage : Anderlecht sans trois autres blessés qui resteront à Neerpede

11:51
Ostende à la recherche de liquidités

Ostende à la recherche de liquidités

12:35
📷 Bruges à l'ombre de "la Torche"

📷 Bruges à l'ombre de "la Torche"

12:08
Antoine Kombouaré n'est plus l'entraineur d'Aaron Leya Iseka à Toulouse

Antoine Kombouaré n'est plus l'entraineur d'Aaron Leya Iseka à Toulouse

11:30
Liverpool a encore un long chemin jusqu'au record d'invincibilité de l'AC Milan

Liverpool a encore un long chemin jusqu'au record d'invincibilité de l'AC Milan

11:07
La statue d'Ibrahimovic à Malmö de nouveau prise pour cible

La statue d'Ibrahimovic à Malmö de nouveau prise pour cible

10:08
L'UEFA désigne 50 pépites à suivre en 2020: avec un Mauve et un Rouche

L'UEFA désigne 50 pépites à suivre en 2020: avec un Mauve et un Rouche

09:02
Une pépite brésilienne en route vers le Real Madrid ?

Une pépite brésilienne en route vers le Real Madrid ?

10:51
Toby Alderweireld : "J'aurais pu gagner beaucoup plus ailleurs"

Toby Alderweireld : "J'aurais pu gagner beaucoup plus ailleurs"

09:38
🎥 Alejandro Pozuelo a posé sa griffe pour sa première saison en MLS

🎥 Alejandro Pozuelo a posé sa griffe pour sa première saison en MLS

10:32
Le Cercle de Bruges envoie un message clair à un de ses attaquants

Le Cercle de Bruges envoie un message clair à un de ses attaquants

09:54
"C'est le meilleur": Zizou définitivement conquis par Thibaut Courtois

"C'est le meilleur": Zizou définitivement conquis par Thibaut Courtois

09:19
Lyon et Denayer s'éclatent en Coupe de France

Lyon et Denayer s'éclatent en Coupe de France

04/01
Le Barça accroché par le voisin, et rejoint par le rival

Le Barça accroché par le voisin, et rejoint par le rival

04/01

Plus d'infos

Les plus populaires

Ligue Jupiler

 Troisième tour
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site
© 2002-2020 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved