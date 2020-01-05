Michy Batshuayi très critiqué pour ses ratés en FA Cup

Michy Batshuayi était titulaire face à Nottingham Forest et on peut dire que le Diable Rouge n'a pas saisi sa chance.

Était-ce le match de la dernière chance pour Michy Batshuayi ? Le Diable Rouge, troisième dans la hiérarchie des attaquants à Chelsea, décrochait sa 5e titularisation cette saison ce dimanche, face à Nottingham Forest en FA Cup. Et l'ancien du Standard s'est attiré les critiques d'une bonne partie du public de Chelsea avec quelques ratés et une participation au jeu assez discrète ...

This was probably one of Batshuayi's worst performances in a Chelsea jersey if not the worst!



Big Chances Missed: 3



Shooting Accuracy: 0% (3 shots off target & 0 shots on target)



Accurate Passes: 12



Ground Duels Won: 1/2 pic.twitter.com/YoC63zAeqO — Nouman (@nomifooty) January 5, 2020

"C'était probablement l'un des pires matchs de Batshuayi avec Chelsea, si pas la pire. Grosses occasions manquées : 3. Précision de tir : 0%. Passes réussies : 12".

Michy Batshuayi needs to be shipped out, my man is STRUGGLING against Nottingham Forest I'm actually crying looooooool you can't be this bad — Mod (@CFCMod_) January 5, 2020

"Batshuayi doit être vendu, le mec galère contre Nottingham Forest, j'en pleure, on ne peut pas être aussi mauvais" ;

Je comprends pourquoi Lampard s’active pour un attaquant #Batshuayi devrait s’améliorer — AK.WILFRIED (@Mister_KAW) January 5, 2020

Batshuayi had one of the worst Chelsea performance of his career and I was surprised He played the whole 90 while Giroud is on the bench. — CHELSEA ALL THE WAY (@nbsulymanFC) January 5, 2020

"Michy Batshuayi a disputé l'une de ses pires performances avec Chelsea, je suis surpris qu'il soit resté 90 minutes sur le terrain".