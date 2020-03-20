Marouane Fellaini mis en quarantaine en Chine
Edouard Maréchal
| 0 réaction

Marouane Fellaini mis en quarantaine dès son retour en Chine

Marouane Fellaini mis en quarantaine en Chine
Photo: © photonews

Le milieu de terrain belge a repris les entraînements avec son club.

Marouane Fellaini a fait son retour en Chine ce vendredi. Il reprend les entraînements avec son club, Shandong Luneng.

Cependant, le Belge devra rester en quarantaine encore quatorze jours, rapporte Titan Sports Plus. Il s'agit d'une procédure standard pour toutes les personnes qui retournent dans le pays.

Reporté à cause de l'épidémie du coronavirus, le championnat chinois devrait débuter d'ici un mois.

0 réaction
Corrigeer
Une erreur dans l'article ci-dessus? Annoncez le ici!

Recevez les articles de votre équipe préférée par mail

Match amical
Match amical Actualité Calendrier Enregistrer le calendrier Stats Transferts
Marouane Fellaini

Plus d'infos

Un joueur de Chelsea prêt à jouer gratuitement pour le club

Un joueur de Chelsea prêt à jouer gratuitement pour le club

17:46
Un quotidien britannique descend Michy Batshuayi

Un quotidien britannique descend Michy Batshuayi

17:31
Coronavirus: le très beau geste d'un coéquipier de Christian Benteke !

Coronavirus: le très beau geste d'un coéquipier de Christian Benteke !

16:43
Un grand nom du football néerlandais favorable à la BeNeLeague

Un grand nom du football néerlandais favorable à la BeNeLeague

16:29
Le Barça demande à ses joueurs de faire un geste pour aider le club

Le Barça demande à ses joueurs de faire un geste pour aider le club

16:12
Thibaut Courtois partage le podium des clean sheets en Liga

Thibaut Courtois partage le podium des clean sheets en Liga

15:58
Le football européen à l'arrêt jusqu'à la fin de l'année ? "Pas réaliste de terminer la saison"

Le football européen à l'arrêt jusqu'à la fin de l'année ? "Pas réaliste de terminer la saison"

15:42
🎥 Eupen propose un best of des arrêts d'Ortwin De Wolf

🎥 Eupen propose un best of des arrêts d'Ortwin De Wolf

15:27
Eden Hazard domine la Liga dans une statistique en seulement dix matchs

Eden Hazard domine la Liga dans une statistique en seulement dix matchs

14:56
Un délai supplémentaire accordé à Lokeren pour éviter la faillite

Un délai supplémentaire accordé à Lokeren pour éviter la faillite

14:25
🎥 Obbi Oularé fait passer un message important en cette période de confinement

🎥 Obbi Oularé fait passer un message important en cette période de confinement

13:53
La MLS aussi s'arrête pour plusieurs mois

La MLS aussi s'arrête pour plusieurs mois

14:09
La Fifa va offrir les plus beaux matchs de Coupe du monde sur son site

La Fifa va offrir les plus beaux matchs de Coupe du monde sur son site

12:52
Les nouvelles sont bonnes pour Eden Hazard !

Les nouvelles sont bonnes pour Eden Hazard !

13:22
Deux joueurs du Bayern combattent le coronavirus

Deux joueurs du Bayern combattent le coronavirus

13:36
"La dernière chance de la Belgique" : le sélectionneur des Pays-Bas voit la Belgique favorite à l'Euro 2021

"La dernière chance de la Belgique" : le sélectionneur des Pays-Bas voit la Belgique favorite à l'Euro 2021

12:00
Le FC Barcelone aurait pris une décision concernant son entraîneur

Le FC Barcelone aurait pris une décision concernant son entraîneur

13:08
Un club de D1B reçoit un avis négatif pour sa licence

Un club de D1B reçoit un avis négatif pour sa licence

12:31
🎥 Quand Felipe Melo tacle un rouleau de papier-toilette

🎥 Quand Felipe Melo tacle un rouleau de papier-toilette

12:18
Manchester United va payer le staff d'Old Trafford même sans matchs !

Manchester United va payer le staff d'Old Trafford même sans matchs !

11:40
Pour le Real Madrid, pas question de laisser partir Zidane

Pour le Real Madrid, pas question de laisser partir Zidane

11:21
Les stars brésiliennes qui ont inspiré Thomas Meunier dans sa jeunesse

Les stars brésiliennes qui ont inspiré Thomas Meunier dans sa jeunesse

10:48
"Un touché fantastique": de beaux hommages pour Peter Wittingham

"Un touché fantastique": de beaux hommages pour Peter Wittingham

11:03
Prêté par Bruges, il cartonne aux Pays-Bas, au point d'être transféré définitivement?

Prêté par Bruges, il cartonne aux Pays-Bas, au point d'être transféré définitivement?

10:30
Inscrivez-vous maintenant à l'un de nos tournois de football en ligne !

Inscrivez-vous maintenant à l'un de nos tournois de football en ligne !

10:14
Romelu Lukaku raconte le perfectionnisme d'Antonio Conte: "La première fois que ça m'arrivait"

Romelu Lukaku raconte le perfectionnisme d'Antonio Conte: "La première fois que ça m'arrivait"

09:55
Anderlecht ne sera pas inquiété pour sa licence

Anderlecht ne sera pas inquiété pour sa licence

07:48
Une nouvelle date pour le début des éliminatoires du Mondial en Amérique du Sud?

Une nouvelle date pour le début des éliminatoires du Mondial en Amérique du Sud?

09:34
'You'll Never Walk Alone': 180 radios et de nombreux clubs à l'unisson contre le coronavirus

'You'll Never Walk Alone': 180 radios et de nombreux clubs à l'unisson contre le coronavirus

09:18
Le dernier Diable Rouge qui s'entraîne normalement

Le dernier Diable Rouge qui s'entraîne normalement

08:23
La suspension de la Serie A, une mauvaise nouvelle pour le transfert à Milan de Saelemaekers?

La suspension de la Serie A, une mauvaise nouvelle pour le transfert à Milan de Saelemaekers?

08:41
Hamoir reste en D2 amateurs!

Hamoir reste en D2 amateurs!

09:00
Que savez-vous des Diables Rouges ? Venez tester vos connaissances !

Que savez-vous des Diables Rouges ? Venez tester vos connaissances !

07:10
Rakitic toujours plus proche d'un départ, le Barça mise sur un jeune talent français

Rakitic toujours plus proche d'un départ, le Barça mise sur un jeune talent français

08:02
Une Pro League à 20? Le leader de D1 Amateurs s'y oppose fermement

Une Pro League à 20? Le leader de D1 Amateurs s'y oppose fermement

07:29
Pas évident de vivre en confinement pour certains joueurs : "Impossible de rentrer au pays, les frontières sont fermées"

Pas évident de vivre en confinement pour certains joueurs : "Impossible de rentrer au pays, les frontières sont fermées"

06:49

Plus d'infos

Les plus populaires

Ligue Jupiler

 Journée 29 Betfirst
Club Brugge Club Brugge 2-1 Cercle de Bruges Cercle de Bruges
Anderlecht Anderlecht 7-0 Zulte Waregem Zulte Waregem
Standard Standard 0-0 Sint-Truiden Sint-Truiden
La Gantoise La Gantoise 1-4 Charleroi Charleroi
KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 0-1 Antwerp Antwerp
Excel Mouscron Excel Mouscron 1-0 Waasland-Beveren Waasland-Beveren
Ostende Ostende 2-4 KRC Genk KRC Genk
KV Malines KV Malines 1-1 Eupen Eupen
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site
© 2002-2020 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved