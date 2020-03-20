Marouane Fellaini mis en quarantaine en Chine

Marouane Fellaini a fait son retour en Chine ce vendredi. Il reprend les entraînements avec son club, Shandong Luneng.

Cependant, le Belge devra rester en quarantaine encore quatorze jours, rapporte Titan Sports Plus. Il s'agit d'une procédure standard pour toutes les personnes qui retournent dans le pays.

Reporté à cause de l'épidémie du coronavirus, le championnat chinois devrait débuter d'ici un mois.

Marouane Fellaini returned to China today: before restart training the Belgium midfielder is subject to 14-day quarantine, which is mandatory for all returnees. More foreign players & coaches will return for the next few days. The first mission after arrival is 14-day quarantine. pic.twitter.com/Q7QheaLSFn