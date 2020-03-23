Deux joueurs nigérians, dont un international, décèdent dans un accident de voiture

Deux joueurs nigérians, dont un international, décèdent dans un accident de voiture
La fédération nigériane de football a officialisée le décès de deux joueurs évoluant au pays, dont un international avec les Super Eagles.

Ifeanyi George et Emmanuel Ogbu, joueurs d'Enugu Rangers, ont trouvé la mort ce matin dans un accident de circulation au Nigéria, alors qu'ils rentraient à Lagos suite à la suspension du championnat en raison du coronavirus. George, 26 ans, comptait deux sélections avec l'équipe nationale du Nigeria. 

