Deux joueurs nigérians, dont un international, décèdent dans un accident de voiture

Ifeanyi George et Emmanuel Ogbu, joueurs d'Enugu Rangers, ont trouvé la mort ce matin dans un accident de circulation au Nigéria, alors qu'ils rentraient à Lagos suite à la suspension du championnat en raison du coronavirus. George, 26 ans, comptait deux sélections avec l'équipe nationale du Nigeria.

We are shocked to hear of the sad passing of striker Ifeanyi George and Emmanuel Ogbu players of @rangersint . Both players were involved in a fatal auto crash earlier on Sunday. Our prayers and thoughts are with their families and Rangers’ Mgt. May their souls Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/LvJWra4fZt