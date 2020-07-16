Le fils d'un ancien joueur de Manchester City s'entraîne à Anderlecht

Joshua Ireland est le fils de Stephen Ireland, ancien international irlandais et ancien joueur de Manchester City entre 2005 et 2010. Il y a cotoyé Vincent Kompany et Craig Bellamy. Il a aussi porté les couleurs de Stoke City.

Joshua est pour le moment à Anderlecht, où il s'entraîne avec les U18 du club. Il vient des U18 de Stoke City, c'est un milieu de terrain (comme papa) et il est aussi international U18 d'Irlande. Il a posté fièrement une photo de lui avec son équipement du club.

