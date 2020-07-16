Le fils d'un ancien joueur de Manchester City s'entraîne à Anderlecht
Le jeune joueur est venu s'entraîner avec ses homologues anderlechtois.
Joshua Ireland est le fils de Stephen Ireland, ancien international irlandais et ancien joueur de Manchester City entre 2005 et 2010. Il y a cotoyé Vincent Kompany et Craig Bellamy. Il a aussi porté les couleurs de Stoke City.
Joshua est pour le moment à Anderlecht, où il s'entraîne avec les U18 du club. Il vient des U18 de Stoke City, c'est un milieu de terrain (comme papa) et il est aussi international U18 d'Irlande. Il a posté fièrement une photo de lui avec son équipement du club.
🇧🇪 It looks like the son of Stephen Ireland, Joshua, is currently training with Anderlecht.— English Players Abroad (@EnglishAbroad1) July 15, 2020
The 16-year-old was on Stoke’s books last season but has posted on Instagram training with the Belgian side.
He is an England youth international, having played for the U15s. #scfc pic.twitter.com/JItRcbJSYq