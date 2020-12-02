L'international marocain Mohamed Abarhoun est décédé à l'âge de 31 ans

Le football marocain est en deuil ! Mohamed Abarhoun est décédé ce mercredi 2 décembre en Turquie, à l'âge de 31 ans.

L'international marocain Mohamed Abarhoun luttait depuis plusieurs mois contre un cancer de l'estomac, et il s'est en allé aujourd'hui à l'âge de 31 ans. L’ancien défenseur du Moghreb de Tétouan avait annoncé, il y a quelques semaines, que son état de santé s’était amélioré avant que celui-ci ne se détériore de nouveau. L'ancien joueur de Rizespor était hospitalisé en Turquie.

"Nous avons appris avec tristesse la nouvelle du décès de notre ancien footballeur Mohamed Abarhoun", indique le club turc sur leur compte Twitter. "Nous adressons nos condoléances à Mohamed Abarhoun, décédé, ainsi qu’à notre famille, nos proches et notre communauté."

Former Morocco international Mohamed Abarhoun has died from stomach cancer aged 31.

He had been diagnosed in February while playing in Turkey for Caykur Rizespor.

In a statement the club said: "We have learned with sadness the news of the death of our former football player Mohamed Abarhoun, who has been receiving treatment for a while.

"We wish Allah's mercy to Mohamed Abarhoun, who passed away, and our condolences to his family, relatives and community."

Abarhoun spent seven years playing in Morocco for Moghreb Tetouan, where he won two league titles, before moving to Portuguese side Moreirense, who he left last year to join Rizespor.

At international level the defender helped Morocco's under-23 side qualify for the 2012 Olympics and went onto play twice at the Games in London.

He also played for Morocco at the 2014 African Nations Championship, the tournament for locally-based players, in South Africa as well as two friendlies