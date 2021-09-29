🎥 Le but gag inscrit par Ipswich pour accrocher le nul en League One
Rémi Mastromonaco
| 0 réaction

🎥 Le but gag inscrit par Ipswich pour accrocher le nul en League One
Photo: © photonews

Il est passé inaperçu ce week-end et pourtant, il valait le détour !

Macauley Bonne a fait preuve de flair pour permettre à Ipswich d'accrocher le match nul contre Sheffield Wednesday en League One. Sur une phase anodine, l'attaquant profitait du manque d'attention du gardien pour le surprendre et récupérer la balle dans ses pieds.

C'est Conor Chaplin qui se chargera finalement de marquer le but pour Ipswich. Comme quoi, un peu de patience et de flair peuvent faire la différence pour inscrire un but :

Plus d'infos

Les plus populaires

Jupiler Pro League

 Journée 9
FC Bruges FC Bruges 1-1 OH Louvain OH Louvain
Beerschot Beerschot 0-3 Eupen Eupen
Zulte Waregem Zulte Waregem 2-2 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
Standard Standard 1-2 STVV STVV
Union SG Union SG 1-2 Antwerp Antwerp
La Gantoise La Gantoise 2-1 Cercle de Bruges Cercle de Bruges
Ostende Ostende 2-2 Anderlecht Anderlecht
KRC Genk KRC Genk 3-0 RFC Seraing RFC Seraing
Charleroi Charleroi 0-2 KV Malines KV Malines
