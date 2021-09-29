🎥 Le but gag inscrit par Ipswich pour accrocher le nul en League One

Macauley Bonne a fait preuve de flair pour permettre à Ipswich d'accrocher le match nul contre Sheffield Wednesday en League One. Sur une phase anodine, l'attaquant profitait du manque d'attention du gardien pour le surprendre et récupérer la balle dans ses pieds.

C'est Conor Chaplin qui se chargera finalement de marquer le but pour Ipswich. Comme quoi, un peu de patience et de flair peuvent faire la différence pour inscrire un but :

Ipswich down a goal late and get a #WPIOOTBGW equalizer in a manner you’re more likely to find on Animal Planet. Watch them stalk and hunt the goalkeeper here, strip the ball, and earn their just rewards. Bravo 😀😀👍 pic.twitter.com/53GPUwglXp