L'AC Milan enregistre l'arrivée d'un espoir serbe

Marko Lazetic (Etoile Rouge de Belgrade) s'engage à l'AC Milan

L'AC Milan enregistre l'arrivée d'un espoir serbe
Photo: © photonews

L'AC Milan a déboursé 4M€ pour le jeune joueur de 18 ans.

Le grand espoir serbe Marko Lazetic, jeune attaquant de 18 ans, rejoint l'AC Milan, qui a déboursé 4M€. 

Formé à l'Etoile Rouge de Belgrade, Marko Lazetic a été prêté six mois au Graficar Belgrad, club de deuxième division serbe, avant de revenir à l'Etoile Rouge au moins de juin. 

Pour sa première partie de saison complète, le jeune attaquant a disputé quinze rencontres toutes compétitions confondues et a inscrit un but. 

