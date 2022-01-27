L'AC Milan enregistre l'arrivée d'un espoir serbe

Marko Lazetic (Etoile Rouge de Belgrade) s'engage à l'AC Milan
Photo: © photonews
L'AC Milan a déboursé 4M€ pour le jeune joueur de 18 ans.
Le grand espoir serbe Marko Lazetic, jeune attaquant de 18 ans, rejoint l'AC Milan, qui a déboursé 4M€.
Formé à l'Etoile Rouge de Belgrade, Marko Lazetic a été prêté six mois au Graficar Belgrad, club de deuxième division serbe, avant de revenir à l'Etoile Rouge au moins de juin.
Pour sa première partie de saison complète, le jeune attaquant a disputé quinze rencontres toutes compétitions confondues et a inscrit un but.
Official. AC Milan have completed the signing of Marko Lazetić from Red Star, talented Serbian striker. Deal sealed and announced. 🇷🇸 #ACMilan— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2022
AC Milan are also prepared to complete Theo Hernandez new contract soon - while they’re interested in Schalke centre back Malick Tiaw. pic.twitter.com/UJtg0OdXvo