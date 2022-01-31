Un jeune sénégalais vers le Standard

Le jeune Pathé Mboup vers le Standard
Photo: © photonews
Le Standard serait proche d'enregistrer un nouveau renfort, a priori pour l'avenir.
D'après les informations de La Dernière Heure, le jeune attaquant sénégalais Pathé Mboup (18 ans) serait proche de s'engager au Standard. Le buteur de l'AS Dakar Sacré Coeur était même présent en tribunes à Sclessin ce dimanche face au KV Malines.
🚨🔄 Le jeune attaquant 🇸🇳 de 18 ans, Pathé Mboup (AS Dakar Sacré Cœur) signera ce lundi pour le @Standard_RSCL . Il était présent en tribune ce dimanche. @lessportsplus pic.twitter.com/h2wprsUaAr— Kevin Sauvage (@KevSauvage) January 30, 2022
