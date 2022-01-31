Un jeune sénégalais vers le Standard

Le jeune Pathé Mboup vers le Standard

Un jeune sénégalais vers le Standard
Photo: © photonews

Le Standard serait proche d'enregistrer un nouveau renfort, a priori pour l'avenir.

D'après les informations de La Dernière Heure, le jeune attaquant sénégalais Pathé Mboup (18 ans) serait proche de s'engager au Standard. Le buteur de l'AS Dakar Sacré Coeur était même présent en tribunes à Sclessin ce dimanche face au KV Malines

