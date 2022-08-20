Edinson Cavani en route vers la Liga

Edinson Cavani en route vers la Liga
Photo: © photonews

L'international uruguayen pourrait connaître un nouveau championnat pour sa fin de carrière.

Actuellement en fin de contrat avec Manchester United, Edinson Cavani pourrait avoir trouvé son nouvel employeur. En effet, selon Tyc Sports, il serait proche de s'engager avec Villarreal.

Une signature qui serait imminente puisqu'après la visite médicale, on attendrait l'officialisation pour ce samedi du côté du club espagnol.

Egalement convoité par Nice, Cavani aurait donc fait son choix : le Sous-marin jaune.

