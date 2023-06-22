Énorme désillusion pour le Sporting d'Anderlecht

Photo: © photonews
Le Sporting d'Anderlecht pensait pouvoir boucler rapidement l'arrivée de son nouveau milieu de terrain. Mais c'est encore une fois un coup dans l'eau.
Depuis quelques jours, on cite le nom de Santiago Hezze, argentin de 21 ans, au Sporting d'Anderlecht. Ce jeudi, Fabrizio Romano a publié un tweet qui ne fera pas plaisir aux supporters des Bruxellois.
En effet, le spécialiste des transferts annonce qu'Anderlecht a arrêté les négociations avec le milieu de terrain argentin. Voilà donc une piste qui s'éloigne définitivement.
Anderlecht have decided to withdraw from the signing of Santiago Hezze — it was done and agreed on all sides but it is collapsing due to personal terms. ⚪️🟣 #Anderlecht— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2023
Belgian club decided to wait until today then left the race. https://t.co/7p4bn6FwHt
Inscrivez-vous maintenant à la newsletter de Walfoot