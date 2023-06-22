Énorme désillusion pour le Sporting d'Anderlecht
Énorme désillusion pour le Sporting d'Anderlecht
Photo: © photonews

Le Sporting d'Anderlecht pensait pouvoir boucler rapidement l'arrivée de son nouveau milieu de terrain. Mais c'est encore une fois un coup dans l'eau.

Depuis quelques jours, on cite le nom de Santiago Hezze, argentin de 21 ans, au Sporting d'Anderlecht. Ce jeudi, Fabrizio Romano a publié un tweet qui ne fera pas plaisir aux supporters des Bruxellois.

En effet, le spécialiste des transferts annonce qu'Anderlecht a arrêté les négociations avec le milieu de terrain argentin. Voilà donc une piste qui s'éloigne définitivement.

0 réaction
Corrigeer
Une erreur dans l'article ci-dessus? Annoncez le ici!

Inscrivez-vous maintenant à la newsletter de Walfoot
Jupiler Pro League
Jupiler Pro League Actualité Calendrier Enregistrer le calendrier Classement Stats Transferts
Anderlecht

Plus de news

Anderlecht complique le départ de Lucas Stassin

Anderlecht complique le départ de Lucas Stassin

19:00
🎥 Le plus beau but de la saison du Club de Bruges

🎥 Le plus beau but de la saison du Club de Bruges

20:20
📷 Le maillot du RSC Anderlecht 2023-2024 aurait été dévoilé !

📷 Le maillot du RSC Anderlecht 2023-2024 aurait été dévoilé !

17:00
Fin de carrière pour un vétéran de notre football

Fin de carrière pour un vétéran de notre football

20:00
La fin d'année civile sera décisive pour le Standard

La fin d'année civile sera décisive pour le Standard

18:40
"J'aimerais rendre au Standard ce qu'il m'a donné"

"J'aimerais rendre au Standard ce qu'il m'a donné"

18:20
Un ancien du RSC Anderlecht est à vendre, et pour pas cher : retour en Belgique ?

Un ancien du RSC Anderlecht est à vendre, et pour pas cher : retour en Belgique ?

17:40
Charles De Ketelaere, bizarrement protégé par Jacky Mathijssen en conférence de presse

Charles De Ketelaere, bizarrement protégé par Jacky Mathijssen en conférence de presse

19:30
Anderlecht, le Standard et un but mythique en Coupe du Monde : Stéphane Demol était une légende du football belge

Anderlecht, le Standard et un but mythique en Coupe du Monde : Stéphane Demol était une légende du football belge

14:20
Un ancien poulain de Fredberg au Lotto Park dans les prochaines heures ?

Un ancien poulain de Fredberg au Lotto Park dans les prochaines heures ?

13:20
Du changement dans l'organigramme du Standard

Du changement dans l'organigramme du Standard

17:20
Un Belge à la tête de la formation aux Glasgow Rangers

Un Belge à la tête de la formation aux Glasgow Rangers

18:00
Les Espoirs n'ont plus droit à l'erreur : "Nous allons vivre un match très difficile"

Les Espoirs n'ont plus droit à l'erreur : "Nous allons vivre un match très difficile"

16:20
L'Allemagne n'aura pas son coach de rêve

L'Allemagne n'aura pas son coach de rêve

16:40
Grosse surprise : l'Arabie Saoudite se retirerait de la course au Mondial 2030 !

Grosse surprise : l'Arabie Saoudite se retirerait de la course au Mondial 2030 !

16:00
Blague ou énorme révélation ? Kylian Hazard prédit l'arrivée de son frère au RWDM !

Blague ou énorme révélation ? Kylian Hazard prédit l'arrivée de son frère au RWDM !

15:00
Dante Vanzeir sorti de l'enfer : Man of the Match, il fait l'unanimité

Dante Vanzeir sorti de l'enfer : Man of the Match, il fait l'unanimité

15:30
Blessin plutôt que Vermaelen ou Montanier ? Quels profils disponibles pour remplaçer Karel Geraerts à l'Union Saint-Gilloise ?

Blessin plutôt que Vermaelen ou Montanier ? Quels profils disponibles pour remplaçer Karel Geraerts à l'Union Saint-Gilloise ?

11:40
L'enfer pour les U21 ? On annonce un monde fou pour Géorgie-Belgique !

L'enfer pour les U21 ? On annonce un monde fou pour Géorgie-Belgique !

14:40
📷 Le Sporting Charleroi dévoile des maillots plus modernes pour la saison 2023-2024

📷 Le Sporting Charleroi dévoile des maillots plus modernes pour la saison 2023-2024

14:00
La vente de Courtrai rendue caduque ?

La vente de Courtrai rendue caduque ?

13:00
Mike Trésor sait ce qu'il veut

Mike Trésor sait ce qu'il veut

13:40
Les U21 sont prévenus : "Contre la Belgique, nous voulons continuer à écrire l'histoire !"

Les U21 sont prévenus : "Contre la Belgique, nous voulons continuer à écrire l'histoire !"

12:00
Le fils d'un coach de Pro League se révèle: "Mon nom attire l'attention, mais..."

Le fils d'un coach de Pro League se révèle: "Mon nom attire l'attention, mais..."

12:40
Verbruggen révèle les dessous de son transfert à Brighton

Verbruggen révèle les dessous de son transfert à Brighton

07:00
Les Diablotins rencontrent un gros problème avant d'affronter la Géorgie

Les Diablotins rencontrent un gros problème avant d'affronter la Géorgie

11:20
Officiel : un champion de Belgique file à l'Anglaise

Officiel : un champion de Belgique file à l'Anglaise

12:20
Du nouveau pour le futur d'Islam Slimani

Du nouveau pour le futur d'Islam Slimani

09:00
Un ancien Diable rend un émouvant hommage à Stéphane Demol

Un ancien Diable rend un émouvant hommage à Stéphane Demol

11:00
Le champion sort le chéquier pour un adolescent

Le champion sort le chéquier pour un adolescent

10:30
Romelu Lukaku ferme les portes

Romelu Lukaku ferme les portes

10:00
La Ligue des Champions, une compétition en difficulté ?

La Ligue des Champions, une compétition en difficulté ?

09:30
Stéphane Demol nous a quitté

Stéphane Demol nous a quitté

07:10
VIncent Kompany s'exprime une nouvelle fois sur son passage à Anderlecht

VIncent Kompany s'exprime une nouvelle fois sur son passage à Anderlecht

08:30
Un gardien de Premier League pour prendre la succession de Verbruggen

Un gardien de Premier League pour prendre la succession de Verbruggen

22/06
Les pistes se chauffent pour Jérémy Doku

Les pistes se chauffent pour Jérémy Doku

08:00

Plus de news

Les plus populaires

Jupiler Pro League

 Journée 1
Union SG Union SG 28/07 Anderlecht Anderlecht
Eupen Eupen 29/07 Westerlo Westerlo
Charleroi Charleroi 29/07 OH Louvain OH Louvain
RWDM RWDM 29/07 KRC Genk KRC Genk
Antwerp Antwerp 30/07 Cercle de Bruges Cercle de Bruges
La Gantoise La Gantoise 30/07 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
FC Bruges FC Bruges 30/07 KV Malines KV Malines
STVV STVV 30/07 Standard Standard
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Partenaires / Cookies Paramètres
Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site / PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2023 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved