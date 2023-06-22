Énorme désillusion pour le Sporting d'Anderlecht

Depuis quelques jours, on cite le nom de Santiago Hezze, argentin de 21 ans, au Sporting d'Anderlecht. Ce jeudi, Fabrizio Romano a publié un tweet qui ne fera pas plaisir aux supporters des Bruxellois.

En effet, le spécialiste des transferts annonce qu'Anderlecht a arrêté les négociations avec le milieu de terrain argentin. Voilà donc une piste qui s'éloigne définitivement.

Anderlecht have decided to withdraw from the signing of Santiago Hezze — it was done and agreed on all sides but it is collapsing due to personal terms. ⚪️🟣 #Anderlecht



Belgian club decided to wait until today then left the race. https://t.co/7p4bn6FwHt