Le KV Courtrai prolonge un cadre jusqu'en 2024
Kristof D'Haene prolonge au KV Courtrai jusqu'en 2024

Le KV Courtrai a annoncé la prolongation de Kristof D'Haene jusqu'en 2024.

Kristof D'Haene (29 ans) prolonge jusqu'en 2024 au KV Courtrai, a officialisé le club flandrien ce vendredi matin. Le latéral gauche évolue au KVK depuis 2015. 

