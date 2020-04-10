Le KV Courtrai prolonge un cadre jusqu'en 2024

Kristof D'Haene prolonge au KV Courtrai jusqu'en 2024
Photo: © Photonews
Le KV Courtrai a annoncé la prolongation de Kristof D'Haene jusqu'en 2024.
Kristof D'Haene (29 ans) prolonge jusqu'en 2024 au KV Courtrai, a officialisé le club flandrien ce vendredi matin. Le latéral gauche évolue au KVK depuis 2015.
Kristof D'Haene verlengde zijn contract tot 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣!— KV Kortrijk - 🏡 (@kvkofficieel) April 10, 2020
We beginnen de dag met fantastisch nieuws. 🥳
Vandaag is hij onze #KerelInFocus!
🔴⚪ #KDH2024 pic.twitter.com/nTxmkg19g3