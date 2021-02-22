Officiel : Joey Barton retrouve un banc

Après son éviction de Fleetwood Town (D3 anglaise), Joey Barton a rapidement retrouvé un banc. L'ancien milieu de terrain de Manchester City, Newcastle, QPR, ou encore de l'OM est le nouveau coach de Bristol Rovers (D3 anglaise). Il devra aider au plus vite son nouveau club qui n'est qu’à deux points de la zone de relégation.

