Alex Morgan a accueilli sa petite fille Charlie Elena

Alex Morgan (30 ans) a donné naissance ce 7 mai à son premier enfant, une petite fille de 3,8kg appelée Charlie Elena. L'Américaine a donc vécu sa première fête des mères ce dimanche, elle qui espérait pouvoir disputer les Jeux Olympiques cet été malgré cette maternité. Elle aura un an de plus que prévu pour faire ce retour, et pourra donc tranquillement préparer la reprise avec son club, l'Orlando Pride.

At 1130am on May 7 weighing 8lbs5oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world. She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby. pic.twitter.com/dDbIXW6INr