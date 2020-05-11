Alex Morgan a accueilli sa petite fille Charlie Elena

Alex Morgan a accueilli sa petite fille Charlie Elena
Photo: © photonews

La star de l'équipe nationale américaine Alex Morgan a donné naissance à son premier enfant, une petite fille prénommée Charlie Elena.

Alex Morgan (30 ans) a donné naissance ce 7 mai à son premier enfant, une petite fille de 3,8kg appelée Charlie Elena. L'Américaine a donc vécu sa première fête des mères ce dimanche, elle qui espérait pouvoir disputer les Jeux Olympiques cet été malgré cette maternité. Elle aura un an de plus que prévu pour faire ce retour, et pourra donc tranquillement préparer la reprise avec son club, l'Orlando Pride. 

