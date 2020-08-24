Officiel : Rafinha (ex-Bayern) fait son retour en Europe

Officiel : Rafinha (ex-Bayern) rejoint l'Olympiakos
Photo: © photonews
Le back droit, qui avait quitté le Bayern Munich il y a un an, revient sur le Vieux Continent.
Après une saison convaincante avec Flamengo avec qui il a été sacré champion du Brésil et a soulevé la Copa Libertadores à l'automne dernier, Rafinha effectue son retour en Europe. Le back droit âgé de 34 ans a signé un contrat de deux saisons à l'Olympiakos.
Ραφίνια καλώς όρισες, στον Ολυμπιακό! / Welcome to Olympiacos @R13_official! 🔴⚪#Olympiacos #Transfer #Welcome #Rafinha #WelcomeRafinha #WeKeepOnDreaming pic.twitter.com/SY1KDLdIll— Olympiacos FC (45🏆) (@olympiacosfc) August 23, 2020