Officiel : Rafinha (ex-Bayern) fait son retour en Europe
Redaction
0 réaction

Officiel : Rafinha (ex-Bayern) fait son retour en Europe
Photo: © photonews

Le back droit, qui avait quitté le Bayern Munich il y a un an, revient sur le Vieux Continent.

Après une saison convaincante avec Flamengo avec qui il a été sacré champion du Brésil et a soulevé la Copa Libertadores à l'automne dernier, Rafinha effectue son retour en Europe. Le back droit âgé de 34 ans a signé un contrat de deux saisons à l'Olympiakos.

Rafinha

