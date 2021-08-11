Officiel : Le Beerschot accueille un attaquant international écossais

Florent Malice
Florent Malice
| 0 réaction
Officiel : Le Beerschot accueille un attaquant international écossais
Photo: © photonews

L'attaquant écossais Lawrence Shankland a rejoint le Beerschot.

Lawrence Shankland (26 ans) rejoint le Beerschot en provenance de Dundee United. International écossais (4 sélections), il aurait coûté aux alentours d'1,5 million d'euros aux Rats et signe pour trois saisons au Kiel. 

0 réaction
Corrigeer
Une erreur dans l'article ci-dessus? Annoncez le ici!

Recevez les articles de votre équipe préférée par mail

Jupiler Pro League
Jupiler Pro League Actualité Calendrier Enregistrer le calendrier Classement Stats Transferts
Dundee United
Beerschot
Lawrence Shankland

Plus d'infos

Officiel: Duplus est un Hurlu

Officiel: Duplus est un Hurlu

15:28
Messi ne portera pas le n°10 à Paris : voilà celui qui lui est réservé !

Messi ne portera pas le n°10 à Paris : voilà celui qui lui est réservé !

22:55
Shamir va quitter le Standard: il passe sa visite médicale

Shamir va quitter le Standard: il passe sa visite médicale

14:58
Officiel: STVV prolonge un jeune défenseur

Officiel: STVV prolonge un jeune défenseur

15:46
L'Antwerp connaît son adversaire en barrages de l'Europa League

L'Antwerp connaît son adversaire en barrages de l'Europa League

22:10
Le Parc Astrid va retrouver l'Europe : "On va jouer ce match à fond également"

Le Parc Astrid va retrouver l'Europe : "On va jouer ce match à fond également"

14:16
Les Diables joueront devant des supporters contre la République Tchèque: la vente début lundi

Les Diables joueront devant des supporters contre la République Tchèque: la vente début lundi

14:35
Liam Manning va quitter Lommel à 5 jours de la reprise

Liam Manning va quitter Lommel à 5 jours de la reprise

15:15
Marius Mouandilmadji aurait pu débarquer plus tôt en Belgique : "La Gantoise et Anderlecht me suivaient à l'époque"

Marius Mouandilmadji aurait pu débarquer plus tôt en Belgique : "La Gantoise et Anderlecht me suivaient à l'époque"

14:51
Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 11/08: Shankland - Okereke - Nainggolan - Makarenko - Wissa

Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 11/08: Shankland - Okereke - Nainggolan - Makarenko - Wissa

11:51
Nasser Al-Khelaïfi envoie un message clair à Mbappé: "Il voulait une équipe compétitive..."

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi envoie un message clair à Mbappé: "Il voulait une équipe compétitive..."

13:58
Nasser Al-Khelaïfi l'assure: "Nous respectons les règles du Fair-play financier"

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi l'assure: "Nous respectons les règles du Fair-play financier"

13:35
Radja Nainggolan proposé à un club de D1A !

Radja Nainggolan proposé à un club de D1A !

11:12
Kurzawa, direction le Sud de la France?

Kurzawa, direction le Sud de la France?

13:15
Lionel Messi présenté à la presse : "J'ai hâte d'entamer cette nouvelle étape"

Lionel Messi présenté à la presse : "J'ai hâte d'entamer cette nouvelle étape"

12:37
Pedri, après 73 matchs, va reprendre immédiatement avec le Barça !

Pedri, après 73 matchs, va reprendre immédiatement avec le Barça !

12:52
David Okereke va bel et bien rejoindre la Serie A

David Okereke va bel et bien rejoindre la Serie A

11:31
Ligues des champions : Monaco passe, l'Olympiacos et les Rangers trépassent !

Ligues des champions : Monaco passe, l'Olympiacos et les Rangers trépassent !

06:20
Direction La Liga pour Benedetto?

Direction La Liga pour Benedetto?

12:12
Rejoindre le Club de Bruges ou rester au Barça ? Alex Collado a tranché

Rejoindre le Club de Bruges ou rester au Barça ? Alex Collado a tranché

10:53
Yevhen Makarenko quitte Anderlecht pour la Hongrie

Yevhen Makarenko quitte Anderlecht pour la Hongrie

10:33
Marc Van Ranst réagit concernant les tribunes pour les supporters non vaccinés : "Cela me semble étrange"

Marc Van Ranst réagit concernant les tribunes pour les supporters non vaccinés : "Cela me semble étrange"

09:53
Barça : Le gros manque à gagner provoqué par le départ de Lionel Messi

Barça : Le gros manque à gagner provoqué par le départ de Lionel Messi

10:14
Officiel : Ivan Santini rejoint Yannick Ferrera

Officiel : Ivan Santini rejoint Yannick Ferrera

06:56
Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 10/08: Messi - Silvestre - Varane - Geubbels - Peyre - Vlap

Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 10/08: Messi - Silvestre - Varane - Geubbels - Peyre - Vlap

22:55
Marcus Rashford vient d'être opéré et sera absent plusieurs mois

Marcus Rashford vient d'être opéré et sera absent plusieurs mois

09:37
Officiel : Deux nouvelles arrivées du côté de Virton

Officiel : Deux nouvelles arrivées du côté de Virton

07:31
Maarten Vandevoordt : "Je ne ressens que de la déception"

Maarten Vandevoordt : "Je ne ressens que de la déception"

09:19
Kanu (ex-Anderlecht) ambitieux avec Rupel Boom

Kanu (ex-Anderlecht) ambitieux avec Rupel Boom

09:03
Genk va accueillir son nouvel attaquant

Genk va accueillir son nouvel attaquant

08:47
Nasser Al-Khelaïfi aux anges après l'arrivée de Lionel Messi : "Impatient de voir notre équipe marquer l'histoire"

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi aux anges après l'arrivée de Lionel Messi : "Impatient de voir notre équipe marquer l'histoire"

08:32
John van den Brom déçu : "Nous partons avec un goût amer"

John van den Brom déçu : "Nous partons avec un goût amer"

08:15
Longue absence pour Sergio Ramos ?

Longue absence pour Sergio Ramos ?

07:48
Kovac prêt pour le Shakhtar : "L'adversaire le plus coriace qu'on pouvait rencontrer dans ce barrage"

Kovac prêt pour le Shakhtar : "L'adversaire le plus coriace qu'on pouvait rencontrer dans ce barrage"

07:16
PSG : Les premiers mots de Lionel Messi

PSG : Les premiers mots de Lionel Messi

06:38
Matias Silvestre s'entraîne avec les U21 de Mouscron et a des contacts en Italie

Matias Silvestre s'entraîne avec les U21 de Mouscron et a des contacts en Italie

20:34

Plus d'infos

Les plus populaires

Jupiler Pro League

 Journée 3
FC Bruges FC Bruges 1-1 Cercle de Bruges Cercle de Bruges
Beerschot Beerschot 0-3 Union SG Union SG
STVV STVV 1-3 Zulte Waregem Zulte Waregem
KV Malines KV Malines 1-3 Eupen Eupen
KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 1-2 KRC Genk KRC Genk
Standard Standard 2-5 Antwerp Antwerp
OH Louvain OH Louvain 1-1 Charleroi Charleroi
Anderlecht Anderlecht 3-0 RFC Seraing RFC Seraing
Ostende Ostende 1-0 La Gantoise La Gantoise
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Partenaires / Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site
PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2021 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved