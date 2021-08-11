Officiel : Le Beerschot accueille un attaquant international écossais
L'attaquant écossais Lawrence Shankland a rejoint le Beerschot.
Lawrence Shankland (26 ans) rejoint le Beerschot en provenance de Dundee United. International écossais (4 sélections), il aurait coûté aux alentours d'1,5 million d'euros aux Rats et signe pour trois saisons au Kiel.
Lawrence Shankland.— K. Beerschot V.A. (@kbeerschotva) August 11, 2021
✍ 3 jaar
🏴 Schot
🕰️ 26 jaar oud
📌 Spits
↔️ Dundee United Football Club
Lees het volledige artikel op onze site.#TogetherWeBuildHistory #Beerschot #Football
