🎥 Russie : l'ancien Carolo Shamar Nicholson inscrit son premier but lors du derby

Quelques jours après son triplé en coupe, Shamar Nicholson a de nouveau fait parler la poudre.

Le Spartak Moscou se déplaçait au Dinamo à l'occasion du derby comptant pour la 20e journée.

Titulaire, l'ancien Carolo a fait parler la poudre peu avant la demi-heure, inscrivant son premier but en championnat depuis son arrivée cet hiver.

Peu après, le Néerlandais Quincy Promes ne double la mise d'une superbe frappe.

What a goal from Promes to put us two up ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/nt3yshECpm

HT: Dynamo 0-2 Spartak



Goals from Quincy and Shamar mean that we're firmly in control at the break 🕊🎭#DynamoSpartak ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/QBK7M70SZF