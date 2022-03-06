🎥 Russie : l'ancien Carolo Shamar Nicholson inscrit son premier but lors du derby
Chafik Ouassal
| 0 réaction
🎥 Russie : l'ancien Carolo Shamar Nicholson inscrit son premier but lors du derby
Photo: © photonews

Le championnat de Russie suit son cours malgré la situation en Ukraine voisine.

Quelques jours après son triplé en coupe, Shamar Nicholson a de nouveau fait parler la poudre.

Le Spartak Moscou se déplaçait au Dinamo à l'occasion du derby comptant pour la 20e journée.

Titulaire, l'ancien Carolo a fait parler la poudre peu avant la demi-heure, inscrivant son premier but en championnat depuis son arrivée cet hiver.

Peu après, le Néerlandais Quincy Promes ne double la mise d'une superbe frappe.

0 réaction
Corrigeer
Une erreur dans l'article ci-dessus? Annoncez le ici!

Jupiler Pro League
Jupiler Pro League Actualité Calendrier Enregistrer le calendrier Classement Stats Transferts
Premier League de Russie
Premier League de Russie Actualité Calendrier Enregistrer le calendrier Classement Stats Transferts
Charleroi
Standard
Shamar Nicholson

Plus d'infos

Peu d'occasions, pas de but, pas de vainqueur: Charleroi et le Standard dos à dos

Peu d'occasions, pas de but, pas de vainqueur: Charleroi et le Standard dos à dos

20:25
LIVE : La Gantoise mène via Depoitre (1-0) Live

LIVE : La Gantoise mène via Depoitre (1-0)

21:13
Le Beerschot réfléchit à déposer plainte pour conflit d'intérêts contre Nathan Verboomen

Le Beerschot réfléchit à déposer plainte pour conflit d'intérêts contre Nathan Verboomen

21:25
Brian Priske: "Mes joueurs me soutiennent, c'est le plus important"

Brian Priske: "Mes joueurs me soutiennent, c'est le plus important"

21:05
Kylian Hazard: "J'ai encore l'ambition d'évoluer plus haut"

Kylian Hazard: "J'ai encore l'ambition d'évoluer plus haut"

20:48
🎥 MLS : énorme ambiance et affluence historique pour la première à domicile du Charlotte FC

🎥 MLS : énorme ambiance et affluence historique pour la première à domicile du Charlotte FC

20:29
L'Antwerp est à nouveau "le club de la ville" : "Nous avons montré que nous étions derrière notre entraîneur"

L'Antwerp est à nouveau "le club de la ville" : "Nous avons montré que nous étions derrière notre entraîneur"

19:30
Gros coup dur pour La Gantoise avant le match face à Zulte Waregem

Gros coup dur pour La Gantoise avant le match face à Zulte Waregem

19:30
L'homme du match: Ashimeru a su sortir du lot dans le marasme du 1er acte

L'homme du match: Ashimeru a su sortir du lot dans le marasme du 1er acte

19:00
🎥 Service minimum pour la Juve face à Spezia

🎥 Service minimum pour la Juve face à Spezia

19:58
Le Beerschot se sent floué par l'arbitrage : "C'est l'histoire de notre année"

Le Beerschot se sent floué par l'arbitrage : "C'est l'histoire de notre année"

18:30
🎥 Manchester City écrase United grâce à un Kevin De Bruyne monstrueux

🎥 Manchester City écrase United grâce à un Kevin De Bruyne monstrueux

19:40
Ligue 1 : Busi, Faes et Sels partagent la mise, Jérémy Doku et Rennes l'emportent, carton de Lille et Amadou Onana

Ligue 1 : Busi, Faes et Sels partagent la mise, Jérémy Doku et Rennes l'emportent, carton de Lille et Amadou Onana

19:14
En une mi-temps, Anderlecht a coulé Ostende

En une mi-temps, Anderlecht a coulé Ostende

17:49
Le retour de Ryota Morioka pour défier le Standard

Le retour de Ryota Morioka pour défier le Standard

09:13
Philippe Clement poursuit le travail malgré les critiques : "Le club a un projet à long terme avec lui"

Philippe Clement poursuit le travail malgré les critiques : "Le club a un projet à long terme avec lui"

18:46
Serie A : pas de vainqueur entre Arthur Theate et Mërgim Vojvoda, Venise prend l'eau malgré un but d'Henry

Serie A : pas de vainqueur entre Arthur Theate et Mërgim Vojvoda, Venise prend l'eau malgré un but d'Henry

17:29
🎥 LaLiga : le Barça sur le podium grâce à ses remplaçants

🎥 LaLiga : le Barça sur le podium grâce à ses remplaçants

18:24
D1B : le RWDM s'impose au Canonnier

D1B : le RWDM s'impose au Canonnier

18:08
Gert Verheyen: "Il rend les joueurs meilleurs, comme Bielsa"

Gert Verheyen: "Il rend les joueurs meilleurs, comme Bielsa"

17:13
Niklas Süle réagit à son transfert controversé à Dortmund : "Je suis reconnaissant"

Niklas Süle réagit à son transfert controversé à Dortmund : "Je suis reconnaissant"

17:47
🎥 Mazzù et l'Union peuvent remercier Undav : "Un but stratosphérique"

🎥 Mazzù et l'Union peuvent remercier Undav : "Un but stratosphérique"

16:30
Lamkel Ze élu homme du match après un doublé face au Lokomotiv Moscou

Lamkel Ze élu homme du match après un doublé face au Lokomotiv Moscou

16:20
Arsenal se défait de Watford et entre dans le top 4

Arsenal se défait de Watford et entre dans le top 4

16:58
Amadou Onana vers la Premier League?

Amadou Onana vers la Premier League?

16:55
Liège accroché par Winkel, Visé défait à Tienen, première réussie pour Mercier aux Francs Borains

Liège accroché par Winkel, Visé défait à Tienen, première réussie pour Mercier aux Francs Borains

16:55
Alexander Blessin: "La course au titre? Il ne faut pas oublier Anderlecht !"

Alexander Blessin: "La course au titre? Il ne faut pas oublier Anderlecht !"

16:05
Un Antwerp très moyen remonte le Beerschot grâce à un doublé de Frey

Un Antwerp très moyen remonte le Beerschot grâce à un doublé de Frey

15:35
Anderlecht: avec Bogdan Mykhailichenko au coup d'envoi

Anderlecht: avec Bogdan Mykhailichenko au coup d'envoi

15:10
Anderlecht officialise le départ de Rayane Bounida

Anderlecht officialise le départ de Rayane Bounida

15:05
Bryan Heynen après le partage de Genk : "Il faudra se battre jusqu'à la dernière minute pour le top 8"

Bryan Heynen après le partage de Genk : "Il faudra se battre jusqu'à la dernière minute pour le top 8"

14:24
Cristiano Ronaldo absent du derby de Manchester?

Cristiano Ronaldo absent du derby de Manchester?

15:30
Mignolet ne veut regarder... que le Club de Bruges: "On n'est pas maître des résultats de l'Union"

Mignolet ne veut regarder... que le Club de Bruges: "On n'est pas maître des résultats de l'Union"

14:07
Une révélation du RC Lens devrait prolonger son contrat

Une révélation du RC Lens devrait prolonger son contrat

15:18
Saint-Etienne enfonce Metz et se donne de l'air en bas de classement

Saint-Etienne enfonce Metz et se donne de l'air en bas de classement

14:55
Gary Neville: "Aucun joueur de United ne serait titulaire à City"

Gary Neville: "Aucun joueur de United ne serait titulaire à City"

14:37

Plus d'infos

Les plus populaires

Jupiler Pro League

 Journée 30
STVV STVV 1-1 KV Malines KV Malines
Cercle de Bruges Cercle de Bruges 2-2 KRC Genk KRC Genk
KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 2-3 Union SG Union SG
RFC Seraing RFC Seraing 0-5 FC Bruges FC Bruges
Antwerp Antwerp 2-1 Beerschot Beerschot
Anderlecht Anderlecht 3-0 Ostende Ostende
Charleroi Charleroi 0-0 Standard Standard
La Gantoise La Gantoise 1-0 Zulte Waregem Zulte Waregem
11.27 X6.75 211.00 Betfirst
Eupen Eupen 1-0 OH Louvain OH Louvain
12.85 X3.40 22.60
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Partenaires / Cookies Paramètres
Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site / PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2022 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved