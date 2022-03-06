🎥 Russie : l'ancien Carolo Shamar Nicholson inscrit son premier but lors du derby

Photo: © photonews
Le championnat de Russie suit son cours malgré la situation en Ukraine voisine.
Quelques jours après son triplé en coupe, Shamar Nicholson a de nouveau fait parler la poudre.
Le Spartak Moscou se déplaçait au Dinamo à l'occasion du derby comptant pour la 20e journée.
Titulaire, l'ancien Carolo a fait parler la poudre peu avant la demi-heure, inscrivant son premier but en championnat depuis son arrivée cet hiver.
Peu après, le Néerlandais Quincy Promes ne double la mise d'une superbe frappe.
Shamar Nicholson's fourth goal in two games 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/pXNF2T0ypg— FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) March 6, 2022
What a goal from Promes to put us two up ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/nt3yshECpm— FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) March 6, 2022
HT: Dynamo 0-2 Spartak— FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) March 6, 2022
Goals from Quincy and Shamar mean that we're firmly in control at the break 🕊🎭#DynamoSpartak ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/QBK7M70SZF