D1A : Les arbitres de la troisième journée de championnat

Comme chaque début de semaine, l'Union Belge a publié sur son compte Twitter la liste des arbitres désignés pour la troisième journée de championnat. À noter le retour d'Alexandre Boucaut, sur la ligne de touche la semaine dernière. Décrié pour sa prestation lors de Genk - Standard, Bram Van Driessche n'officiera pas comme arbitre principal ce week-end.

