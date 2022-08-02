D1A : Les arbitres de la troisième journée de championnat

D1A : Les arbitres de la troisième journée de championnat
Les arbitres pour la troisième journée de D1A sont connus.

Comme chaque début de semaine, l'Union Belge a publié sur son compte Twitter la liste des arbitres désignés pour la troisième journée de championnat. À noter le retour d'Alexandre Boucaut, sur la ligne de touche la semaine dernière. Décrié pour sa prestation lors de Genk - Standard, Bram Van Driessche n'officiera pas comme arbitre principal ce week-end. 

