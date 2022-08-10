Sergio Gomez à Manchester City, ce serait fait !

Sergio Gomez à Manchester City, ce serait fait !
Photo: © photonews

Fabrizio Romano annonce une nouvelle qui fera des déçus à Anderlecht.

Sergio Gomez à Manchester City, Here we go ! Pour reprendre le célèbre slogan de Fabrizio Romano, qui vient d'annoncer la nouvelle, l'Espagnol va bel et bien quitter Anderlecht. L'Italien informe un montant plus haut que 10 millions, proche de 15 millions, qui sera dans la poche du club bruxellois.

La dernière question serait de savoir si l'Espagnol sera dans le groupe de Guardiola ou s'il sera prêté.

0 réaction
Corrigeer
Une erreur dans l'article ci-dessus? Annoncez le ici!

Recevez les articles de votre équipe préférée par mail

Conference League
Conference League Actualité Calendrier Enregistrer le calendrier Groupes Stats Transferts
Anderlecht
Paide Linnameeskond
Sergio Gómez

Plus de news

Pep Guardiola officialise l'arrivée de Sergio Gomez, qui restera à Manchester City !

Pep Guardiola officialise l'arrivée de Sergio Gomez, qui restera à Manchester City !

16:18
Lucien Favre confirme qu'Amuzu s'éloigne de Nice : "Parfois, des joueurs changent d'avis"

Lucien Favre confirme qu'Amuzu s'éloigne de Nice : "Parfois, des joueurs changent d'avis"

15:45
Première défaite de la saison pour Vincent Kompany

Première défaite de la saison pour Vincent Kompany

23:05
La Gantoise stoppe Ostende dans sa lancée

La Gantoise stoppe Ostende dans sa lancée

22:45
Un Anderlecht à deux visages : "Inexplicable si ce n'est mentalement"

Un Anderlecht à deux visages : "Inexplicable si ce n'est mentalement"

09:30
Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 12/08: Lirola Kosok - Bronn - Rodriguez - Locadia - Bitumazala

Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 12/08: Lirola Kosok - Bronn - Rodriguez - Locadia - Bitumazala

21:32
Le RWDM arrache le nul contre Virton, Dender s'incline contre Lommel

Le RWDM arrache le nul contre Virton, Dender s'incline contre Lommel

22:00
Anderlecht se fait doubler sur le dossier d'un grand talent français !

Anderlecht se fait doubler sur le dossier d'un grand talent français !

21:32
Mario Stroeykens, l'autre bonne rentrée : "Il a énormément progressé"

Mario Stroeykens, l'autre bonne rentrée : "Il a énormément progressé"

11:15
Dortmund et ses Diables enchaînent une deuxième victoire

Dortmund et ses Diables enchaînent une deuxième victoire

22:24
Anderlecht aurait trouvé une solution pour l'un de ses excédentaires

Anderlecht aurait trouvé une solution pour l'un de ses excédentaires

13:03
Lionel Messi absent de la liste du Ballon d'Or, deux Belges nominés !

Lionel Messi absent de la liste du Ballon d'Or, deux Belges nominés !

20:55
Amir Murillo proche d'un premier triplé en carrière...et proche d'un départ ? "On verra bien"

Amir Murillo proche d'un premier triplé en carrière...et proche d'un départ ? "On verra bien"

12:03
Le match entre Lorient et Lyon est remis : un...festival a ruiné la pelouse lorientaise

Le match entre Lorient et Lyon est remis : un...festival a ruiné la pelouse lorientaise

21:13
Officiel : recrue d'expérience à l'Union !

Officiel : recrue d'expérience à l'Union !

20:32
Thibaut Courtois nominé pour le trophée Yachine

Thibaut Courtois nominé pour le trophée Yachine

19:35
Edward Still déjà sous pression :"Ca ne serait pas normal si je ne l'avais pas"

Edward Still déjà sous pression :"Ca ne serait pas normal si je ne l'avais pas"

19:54
Marseille prête son latéral en Espagne, avant d'accueillir un ancien Malinois ?

Marseille prête son latéral en Espagne, avant d'accueillir un ancien Malinois ?

20:15
Hendrik Van Crombrugge évoque la mauvaise première période : "Si personne ne suit ces directives, les choses tournent mal"

Hendrik Van Crombrugge évoque la mauvaise première période : "Si personne ne suit ces directives, les choses tournent mal"

10:38
Seraing, l'adversaire idéal pour Charleroi ? : "Cela ne change pas grand-chose"

Seraing, l'adversaire idéal pour Charleroi ? : "Cela ne change pas grand-chose"

18:59
Officiel : Dylan Bronn (ex-La Gantoise) quitte le FC Metz direction la Serie A

Officiel : Dylan Bronn (ex-La Gantoise) quitte le FC Metz direction la Serie A

19:15
Le SL16 FC souhaite vivre une saison tranquille et éviter la rétrogradation

Le SL16 FC souhaite vivre une saison tranquille et éviter la rétrogradation

16:00
L'Union Saint-Gilloise va bel et bien accueillir un ancien du Real Madrid

L'Union Saint-Gilloise va bel et bien accueillir un ancien du Real Madrid

18:40
Sans surprise, Antwerp-Union est déplacé pour privilégier l'Europe

Sans surprise, Antwerp-Union est déplacé pour privilégier l'Europe

16:35
L'AS Eupen proche d'un jeune du Paris Saint-Germain !

L'AS Eupen proche d'un jeune du Paris Saint-Germain !

17:45
Nacer Chadli peut encore rêver des Diables Rouges, confirme Roberto Martinez !

Nacer Chadli peut encore rêver des Diables Rouges, confirme Roberto Martinez !

18:22
Surprenant : l'ancien grand talent néerlandais Jürgen Locadia signe...en Iran

Surprenant : l'ancien grand talent néerlandais Jürgen Locadia signe...en Iran

18:03
🎥 La très belle action de Junior Edmilson avec Al-Duhail

🎥 La très belle action de Junior Edmilson avec Al-Duhail

17:28
Noa Lang sera bien dans la sélection du Club de Bruges : "Il a des inquiétudes pour le moment"

Noa Lang sera bien dans la sélection du Club de Bruges : "Il a des inquiétudes pour le moment"

17:10
Le RWDM va bientôt accueillir 3 jeunes Brésiliens

Le RWDM va bientôt accueillir 3 jeunes Brésiliens

16:52
La sélection de Charleroi pour le match face à Seraing, avec un retour mais un nouvel absent

La sélection de Charleroi pour le match face à Seraing, avec un retour mais un nouvel absent

15:10
Le Barça peut souffler !

Le Barça peut souffler !

15:28
Le Beerschot a fait peau neuve

Le Beerschot a fait peau neuve

15:00
Officiel : Genk rapatrie un jeune d'Italie

Officiel : Genk rapatrie un jeune d'Italie

14:55
Thibaut Courtois et Kevin De Bruyne nominés pour le titre de Joueur de l'année de l'UEFA !

Thibaut Courtois et Kevin De Bruyne nominés pour le titre de Joueur de l'année de l'UEFA !

14:35
Philippe Clement voit un taulier prolonger à Monaco

Philippe Clement voit un taulier prolonger à Monaco

14:09

Plus de news

Les plus populaires

Conference League

 Journée 3
Viborg FF Viborg FF 3-0 B36 Torshavn B36 Torshavn
Riga FC Riga FC 1-1 Gil Vicente Gil Vicente
Wolfsberger AC Wolfsberger AC 0-0 Gzira United Gzira United
DAC Dunajská Streda DAC Dunajská Streda 0-1 FCSB FCSB
RFS RFS 1-1 Hibernians Hibernians
KuPS KuPS 0-2 Young Boys Bern Young Boys Bern
Spartak Trnava Spartak Trnava 0-2 Raków Czestochowa Raków Czestochowa
Paide Linnameeskond Paide Linnameeskond 0-2 Anderlecht Anderlecht
Shakhtyor Soligorsk Shakhtyor Soligorsk 0-0 CFR Cluj CFR Cluj
AIK AIK 1-1 ?kendija 79 ?kendija 79
Lillestrom SK Lillestrom SK 1-3 Antwerp Antwerp
Viking Viking 5-1 Sligo Sligo
CSKA Sofia CSKA Sofia 0-1 Saint Patrick Saint Patrick
Apoel Nicosie Apoel Nicosie 1-0 Kyzylzhar Petropavlosvk Kyzylzhar Petropavlosvk
Molde Molde 3-0 Kisvarda Kisvarda
Neftchi Neftchi 2-1 Rapid Wien Rapid Wien
Mac. Tel-Aviv Mac. Tel-Aviv 2-0 Aris Salonique Aris Salonique
Slavia Praha Slavia Praha 2-0 Panathinaikos FC Panathinaikos FC
Zorya Zorya 1-0 CS U Craiova CS U Craiova
Hamrun Spartans Hamrun Spartans 0-1 Levski Sofia Levski Sofia
Ballkani Ballkani 3-2 KI Klaksvik KI Klaksvik
FC Vaduz FC Vaduz 1-1 Konyaspor Konyaspor
Lugano Lugano 0-2 Hapoel Be'er Sheva Hapoel Be'er Sheva
ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantul Gheorghe ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantul Gheorghe 1-3 Djurgardens Djurgardens
Cukaricki Cukaricki 1-3 FC Twente FC Twente
Brondby Brondby 1-0 FC Basel FC Basel
Víkingur Reykjavík Víkingur Reykjavík 1-0 Lech Poznan Lech Poznan
Breidablik Breidablik 1-3 Istanbul BB Istanbul BB
Videoton Szekesfehervar Videoton Szekesfehervar 5-0 Petrocub Petrocub
Zrinjski Zrinjski 1-0 Tobol Kostanay Tobol Kostanay
Hajduk Split Hajduk Split 3-1 Vitória Guimarães Vitória Guimarães
Dundee United Dundee United 1-0 AZ Alkmaar AZ Alkmaar
Gzira United Gzira United 0-4 Wolfsberger AC Wolfsberger AC
B36 Torshavn B36 Torshavn 1-2 Viborg FF Viborg FF
Vitória Guimarães Vitória Guimarães 1-0 Hajduk Split Hajduk Split
Kyzylzhar Petropavlosvk Kyzylzhar Petropavlosvk 0-0 Apoel Nicosie Apoel Nicosie
Tobol Kostanay Tobol Kostanay 1-1 Zrinjski Zrinjski
Raków Czestochowa Raków Czestochowa 1-0 Spartak Trnava Spartak Trnava
Djurgardens Djurgardens 3-1 ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantul Gheorghe ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantul Gheorghe
Petrocub Petrocub 1-2 Videoton Szekesfehervar Videoton Szekesfehervar
FC Twente FC Twente 4-1 Cukaricki Cukaricki
CFR Cluj CFR Cluj 1-0 Shakhtyor Soligorsk Shakhtyor Soligorsk
Konyaspor Konyaspor 2-4 FC Vaduz FC Vaduz
Hapoel Be'er Sheva Hapoel Be'er Sheva 3-1 Lugano Lugano
FC Basel FC Basel P5-2 Brondby Brondby
Panathinaikos FC Panathinaikos FC 1-1 Slavia Praha Slavia Praha
Antwerp Antwerp 2-0 Lillestrom SK Lillestrom SK
CS U Craiova CS U Craiova 3-0 Zorya Zorya
FCSB FCSB 1-0 DAC Dunajská Streda DAC Dunajská Streda
Istanbul BB Istanbul BB 3-0 Breidablik Breidablik
Levski Sofia Levski Sofia 2-6P Hamrun Spartans Hamrun Spartans
Aris Salonique Aris Salonique 2-1 Mac. Tel-Aviv Mac. Tel-Aviv
Hibernians Hibernians 1-3 RFS RFS
KI Klaksvik KI Klaksvik 5-5P Ballkani Ballkani
?kendija 79 ?kendija 79 3-4P AIK AIK
Anderlecht Anderlecht 3-0 Paide Linnameeskond Paide Linnameeskond
Sligo Sligo 1-0 Viking Viking
Lech Poznan Lech Poznan 4-1 Víkingur Reykjavík Víkingur Reykjavík
Rapid Wien Rapid Wien 2-0 Neftchi Neftchi
Saint Patrick Saint Patrick 0-2 CSKA Sofia CSKA Sofia
Young Boys Bern Young Boys Bern 3-0 KuPS KuPS
AZ Alkmaar AZ Alkmaar 7-0 Dundee United Dundee United
Kisvarda Kisvarda 2-1 Molde Molde
Gil Vicente Gil Vicente 4-0 Riga FC Riga FC
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Partenaires / Cookies Paramètres
Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site / PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2022 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved