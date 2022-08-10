Sergio Gomez à Manchester City, ce serait fait !

Sergio Gomez à Manchester City, Here we go ! Pour reprendre le célèbre slogan de Fabrizio Romano, qui vient d'annoncer la nouvelle, l'Espagnol va bel et bien quitter Anderlecht. L'Italien informe un montant plus haut que 10 millions, proche de 15 millions, qui sera dans la poche du club bruxellois.

La dernière question serait de savoir si l'Espagnol sera dans le groupe de Guardiola ou s'il sera prêté.

Excl: Sergio Gómez to Manchester City, here we go! Verbal agreement reached with Anderlecht. Fee will be more than €10m, closer to €15m - to be signed soon. 🚨🔵 #MCFC



Sergio has good chances to be part of City team - otherwise, he will be loaned out to La Liga side Girona. pic.twitter.com/HHG1GvIOpL