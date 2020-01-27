Mort de Kobe Bryant : le monde du football rend hommage au "Black Mamba"

Edouard Maréchal
Mort de Kobe Bryant : le monde du football rend hommage au "Black Mamba"

La légende des Los Angeles Lakers est décédée dimanche dans un accident d'hélicoptère. Huit autres personnes ont également péri dans ce crash.

La nouvelle a choqué le monde entier dimanche : Kobe Bryant, sa fille Gianna et sept autres personnes sont décédés dans un accident d'hélicoptère à Calabasas en Californie.

La légende des Los Angeles Lakers laisse un souvenir impérissable à tous les fans de basket mais les différents hommages rendus à travers le monde montrent que Kobe était plus qu'un joueur de basket.

Le monde du football a également rendu un dernier hommage au "Black Mamba" dont la mentalité a influencé, guidé et porté plus d'un sportif.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

RIP LEGEND 😭🇺🇸🙏🏽...

Une publication partagée par Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe) le

Thibaut Courtois a cité Kobe dans un tweet hommage : "Si vous ne croyez pas en vous, personne ne le fera pour vous".

Didier Drogba : "Ca fait mal... Mes pensées et condoléances à ta famille Kobe Bryant. Merci pour tous les conseils et les histoires que nous avons partagés. Tu es un vrai champion et un homme exceptionnel. Que toi et ta fille reposent au paradis".

Lors de l'entraînement de ce lundi matin, les joueurs du Real Madrid ont respecté une minute de silence en hommage au joueur.

Le joueur du Standard Mehdi Carcela a également rendu hommage à la légende de la NBA.

