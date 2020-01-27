Mort de Kobe Bryant : le monde du football rend hommage au "Black Mamba"

La légende des Los Angeles Lakers est décédée dimanche dans un accident d'hélicoptère. Huit autres personnes ont également péri dans ce crash.

La nouvelle a choqué le monde entier dimanche : Kobe Bryant, sa fille Gianna et sept autres personnes sont décédés dans un accident d'hélicoptère à Calabasas en Californie.

La légende des Los Angeles Lakers laisse un souvenir impérissable à tous les fans de basket mais les différents hommages rendus à travers le monde montrent que Kobe était plus qu'un joueur de basket.

Le monde du football a également rendu un dernier hommage au "Black Mamba" dont la mentalité a influencé, guidé et porté plus d'un sportif.

We’re deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.



Our thoughts and condolences are with his loved ones at this extremely difficult time ♥️ pic.twitter.com/1IDAGRqafS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant 1978-2020.

Sports icon. pic.twitter.com/aOTWyPtyD3 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2020

When Kobe Bryant visited Stamford Bridge. 🏀⚽️ pic.twitter.com/q3w4P5XmyX — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 27, 2020

Thibaut Courtois a cité Kobe dans un tweet hommage : "Si vous ne croyez pas en vous, personne ne le fera pour vous".

If you don’t believe in yourself, no one will do it for you” – Kobe Bryant. Rest in peace. I'm absolutely devastated by this news. The world lost a great athlete. All my thoughts are with his family. 💭 pic.twitter.com/3d8qFYe9C8 — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) January 26, 2020

What example this man has set for fellow professionals. How to dedicate to your sport,family and life. RIP pic.twitter.com/3sX5jjShb7 — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) January 27, 2020

Didier Drogba : "Ca fait mal... Mes pensées et condoléances à ta famille Kobe Bryant. Merci pour tous les conseils et les histoires que nous avons partagés. Tu es un vrai champion et un homme exceptionnel. Que toi et ta fille reposent au paradis".

It hurts so bad 💔my thoughts and condolences to your family @kobebryant

Thank you for all the advices and stories we shared, Man you are a true Champion and a great Man

May you and your lovely daughter rest in Heaven 🙏🏾#blackmamba #kobe pic.twitter.com/wtvKl5iQDu — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) January 27, 2020

Lors de l'entraînement de ce lundi matin, les joueurs du Real Madrid ont respecté une minute de silence en hommage au joueur.

A minute's silence in memory of Kobe Bryant before our training session. #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/0mJkmOZqVO — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 27, 2020

Le joueur du Standard Mehdi Carcela a également rendu hommage à la légende de la NBA.