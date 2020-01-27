Mort de Kobe Bryant : le monde du football rend hommage au "Black Mamba"
La légende des Los Angeles Lakers est décédée dimanche dans un accident d'hélicoptère. Huit autres personnes ont également péri dans ce crash.
La nouvelle a choqué le monde entier dimanche : Kobe Bryant, sa fille Gianna et sept autres personnes sont décédés dans un accident d'hélicoptère à Calabasas en Californie.
La légende des Los Angeles Lakers laisse un souvenir impérissable à tous les fans de basket mais les différents hommages rendus à travers le monde montrent que Kobe était plus qu'un joueur de basket.
Le monde du football a également rendu un dernier hommage au "Black Mamba" dont la mentalité a influencé, guidé et porté plus d'un sportif.
My biggest sports idol is this man right here. Your work ethic and mentality inspired me so much from as soon i understood what it took to become a pro. You were enjoying your new chapter in your life and to leave us just like that is devastating.. i love you so much! You the goat 😢
We’re deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 26, 2020
Our thoughts and condolences are with his loved ones at this extremely difficult time ♥️ pic.twitter.com/1IDAGRqafS
RIP Kobe Bryant 1978-2020.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2020
Sports icon. pic.twitter.com/aOTWyPtyD3
When Kobe Bryant visited Stamford Bridge. 🏀⚽️ pic.twitter.com/q3w4P5XmyX— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 27, 2020
Thibaut Courtois a cité Kobe dans un tweet hommage : "Si vous ne croyez pas en vous, personne ne le fera pour vous".
If you don’t believe in yourself, no one will do it for you” – Kobe Bryant. Rest in peace. I'm absolutely devastated by this news. The world lost a great athlete. All my thoughts are with his family. 💭 pic.twitter.com/3d8qFYe9C8— Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) January 26, 2020
What example this man has set for fellow professionals. How to dedicate to your sport,family and life. RIP pic.twitter.com/3sX5jjShb7— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) January 27, 2020
Didier Drogba : "Ca fait mal... Mes pensées et condoléances à ta famille Kobe Bryant. Merci pour tous les conseils et les histoires que nous avons partagés. Tu es un vrai champion et un homme exceptionnel. Que toi et ta fille reposent au paradis".
It hurts so bad 💔my thoughts and condolences to your family @kobebryant— Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) January 27, 2020
Thank you for all the advices and stories we shared, Man you are a true Champion and a great Man
May you and your lovely daughter rest in Heaven 🙏🏾#blackmamba #kobe pic.twitter.com/wtvKl5iQDu
January 27, 2020
Lors de l'entraînement de ce lundi matin, les joueurs du Real Madrid ont respecté une minute de silence en hommage au joueur.
A minute's silence in memory of Kobe Bryant before our training session. #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/0mJkmOZqVO— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 27, 2020
Le joueur du Standard Mehdi Carcela a également rendu hommage à la légende de la NBA.
A true legend has left us...— Mehdi Carcela (@carcela_mehdi) January 27, 2020
All my thoughts to his familly and the families of the others victims on board...
RIP 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/rigpbXqjJ4
