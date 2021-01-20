Plusieurs joueurs sont passés par le Club de Bruges et Anderlecht, Abdoulay Diaby est le 27ème à porter les deux couleurs
Abdoulaye Diaby est le 27ème joueur à avoir porté à la fois les couleurs du Club de Bruges et d'Anderlecht

Photo: © photonews

L'international malien vient d'être prêté avec option d'achat à Anderlecht par le Sporting Lisbonne.

1. Gerhard Mair

Club de Bruges : 1964-1965 et 1967-1969

Anderlecht : 1965-1967 et 1969-1974

2. Rob Rensenbrink

Club de Bruges : 1969-1971 (55 matchs, 24 buts)

Anderlecht : 1971-1980 (262 matchs, 143 buts)

3. Johnny Velkeneers

Anderlecht : 1969-1971 (48 matchs, 0 but)

Club de Bruges : 1971-1974 (53 matchs, 0 but)

4. Wilfried Puis 

Anderlecht : 1960-1971 (267 matchs, 52 buts)

Club de Bruges : 1971-1972 (23 matchs, 1 but)

5. Jos Volders

Anderlecht : 1967-1974 (104 matchs, 4 buts)

Club de Bruges: 1974-1982 (183 matchs, 8 buts)

6. Johan Devrindt

Anderlecht : 1964-1970 (133 matchs, 66 buts)

Club de Bruges : 1972-1974 (58 matchs, 27 buts)

7. Erwin Vandendaele

Club de Bruges : 1964-1974 (253 matchs, 12 buts)

Anderlecht : 1974-1977 (92 matchs, 1 but)

8. Leen Barth

Anderlecht : 1970-1975 (27 matchs, 0 but)

Club de Bruges : 1976-1981 (63 matchs, 0 but)

9. Ruud Geels

Club de Bruges : 1972-1974 (53 matchs, 28 buts)

Anderlecht : 1978-1979 (28 matchs, 25 buts)

10. Gilbert Van Binst

Anderlecht : 1968-1980 (262 matchs, 28 buts)

Club de Bruges : 1981-1983 (31 matchs, 0 but)

11. Hugo Broos

Anderlecht : 1970-1983 (351 matchs, 2 buts)

Club de Bruges : 1983-1988 (161 matchs, 1 but)

12. René Vandereycken

Club de Bruges : 1974-1981 (232 matchs, 62 buts)

Anderlecht : 1983-1986 (96 matchs, 6 buts)

13. Kenneth Brylle

Anderlecht : 1980-1984 (122 matchs, 50 buts)

Club de Bruges : 1986-1989 (72 matchs, 29 buts)

14. Marc Degryse

Club de Bruges : 1983-1989 (179 matchs, 95 buts)

Anderlecht : 1989-1995 (170 matchs, 66 buts)

15. Gert Verheyen

Anderlecht : 1988-1992 (61 matchs, 3 buts)

Club de Bruges : 1992-2006 (415 matchs, 154 buts)

16. Geert de Vlieger

Anderlecht : 1995-1998 et 1999-2000 (68 matchs)

Club de Bruges : 2008-2011 (25 matchs)

17. Nordin Jbari

Anderlecht : 1996 (formé chez les Mauves et actif en chez les U21)

Club de Bruges 1997-1999 (40 matchs, 14 buts)

18. Lorenzo Staelens

Club de Bruges : 1989-1998 (114 matchs, 32 buts)

Anderlecht : 1998-2001 (83 matchs, 10 buts)

19. Elos Elonga-Ekakia

Club de Bruges : 1998-1999 (28 matchs, 3 buts)

Anderlecht : 1999-2001 (33 matchs, 11 buts)

20. Aleksandar Ilic

Club de Bruges : 1997-2000 (78 matchs, 10 buts)

Anderlecht : 2000-2004 (91 matchs, 4 buts)

21. Alin Stoica

Anderlecht : 1996-2002 (128 matchs, 23 buts)

Club de Bruges : 2002-2004 (34 matchs, 6 buts)

22. Vadis Odjidja

Anderlecht : 2007-2008 (4 match, 1 but)

Club de Bruges : 2009-2014 (181 matchs, 22 buts)

23. Ronald Vargas

Club de Bruges : 2008-2011 (92 matchs, 25 buts)

Anderlecht : 2011-2014 (30 matchs, 5 buts)

24. Mémé Tchité

Anderlecht : 2006-2007 (33 matchs, 21 buts)

Club de Bruges : 2012-2014 (25 matchs, 5 buts)

25. Tom De Sutter

Anderlecht : 2009-2013: (119 matchs, 36 buts)

Club de Bruges : 2013-2015: (66 matchs, 23 buts)

26. Percy Tau 

Club de Bruges : 2019-2020: (18 matchs, 3 buts)

Anderlecht : 2020-2021 (14 matchs, 4 buts)

