Plusieurs joueurs sont passés par le Club de Bruges et Anderlecht, Abdoulay Diaby est le 27ème à porter les deux couleurs

Abdoulaye Diaby est le 27ème joueur à avoir porté à la fois les couleurs du Club de Bruges et d'Anderlecht
L'international malien vient d'être prêté avec option d'achat à Anderlecht par le Sporting Lisbonne.
1. Gerhard Mair
Club de Bruges : 1964-1965 et 1967-1969
Anderlecht : 1965-1967 et 1969-1974
2. Rob Rensenbrink
Club de Bruges : 1969-1971 (55 matchs, 24 buts)
Anderlecht : 1971-1980 (262 matchs, 143 buts)
3. Johnny Velkeneers
Anderlecht : 1969-1971 (48 matchs, 0 but)
Club de Bruges : 1971-1974 (53 matchs, 0 but)
4. Wilfried Puis
Anderlecht : 1960-1971 (267 matchs, 52 buts)
Club de Bruges : 1971-1972 (23 matchs, 1 but)
5. Jos Volders
Anderlecht : 1967-1974 (104 matchs, 4 buts)
Club de Bruges: 1974-1982 (183 matchs, 8 buts)
6. Johan Devrindt
Anderlecht : 1964-1970 (133 matchs, 66 buts)
Club de Bruges : 1972-1974 (58 matchs, 27 buts)
7. Erwin Vandendaele
Club de Bruges : 1964-1974 (253 matchs, 12 buts)
Anderlecht : 1974-1977 (92 matchs, 1 but)
8. Leen Barth
Anderlecht : 1970-1975 (27 matchs, 0 but)
Club de Bruges : 1976-1981 (63 matchs, 0 but)
9. Ruud Geels
Club de Bruges : 1972-1974 (53 matchs, 28 buts)
Anderlecht : 1978-1979 (28 matchs, 25 buts)
10. Gilbert Van Binst
Anderlecht : 1968-1980 (262 matchs, 28 buts)
Club de Bruges : 1981-1983 (31 matchs, 0 but)
11. Hugo Broos
Anderlecht : 1970-1983 (351 matchs, 2 buts)
Club de Bruges : 1983-1988 (161 matchs, 1 but)
12. René Vandereycken
Club de Bruges : 1974-1981 (232 matchs, 62 buts)
Anderlecht : 1983-1986 (96 matchs, 6 buts)
13. Kenneth Brylle
Anderlecht : 1980-1984 (122 matchs, 50 buts)
Club de Bruges : 1986-1989 (72 matchs, 29 buts)
14. Marc Degryse
Club de Bruges : 1983-1989 (179 matchs, 95 buts)
Anderlecht : 1989-1995 (170 matchs, 66 buts)
15. Gert Verheyen
Anderlecht : 1988-1992 (61 matchs, 3 buts)
Club de Bruges : 1992-2006 (415 matchs, 154 buts)
16. Geert de Vlieger
Anderlecht : 1995-1998 et 1999-2000 (68 matchs)
Club de Bruges : 2008-2011 (25 matchs)
17. Nordin Jbari
Anderlecht : 1996 (formé chez les Mauves et actif en chez les U21)
Club de Bruges 1997-1999 (40 matchs, 14 buts)
18. Lorenzo Staelens
Club de Bruges : 1989-1998 (114 matchs, 32 buts)
Anderlecht : 1998-2001 (83 matchs, 10 buts)
19. Elos Elonga-Ekakia
Club de Bruges : 1998-1999 (28 matchs, 3 buts)
Anderlecht : 1999-2001 (33 matchs, 11 buts)
20. Aleksandar Ilic
Club de Bruges : 1997-2000 (78 matchs, 10 buts)
Anderlecht : 2000-2004 (91 matchs, 4 buts)
21. Alin Stoica
Anderlecht : 1996-2002 (128 matchs, 23 buts)
Club de Bruges : 2002-2004 (34 matchs, 6 buts)
22. Vadis Odjidja
Anderlecht : 2007-2008 (4 match, 1 but)
Club de Bruges : 2009-2014 (181 matchs, 22 buts)
23. Ronald Vargas
Club de Bruges : 2008-2011 (92 matchs, 25 buts)
Anderlecht : 2011-2014 (30 matchs, 5 buts)
24. Mémé Tchité
Anderlecht : 2006-2007 (33 matchs, 21 buts)
Club de Bruges : 2012-2014 (25 matchs, 5 buts)
25. Tom De Sutter
Anderlecht : 2009-2013: (119 matchs, 36 buts)
Club de Bruges : 2013-2015: (66 matchs, 23 buts)
26. Percy Tau
Club de Bruges : 2019-2020: (18 matchs, 3 buts)
Anderlecht : 2020-2021 (14 matchs, 4 buts)
