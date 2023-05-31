Vincent Kompany remporte le titre le plus prestigieux de Championship

Vincent Kompany a été récompensé ce mardi soir du titre d'entraîneur de l'année en Championship lors des LMA Awards, une cérémonie organisée par l'Association des entraîneurs du football anglais (LMA). Il a devancé Michael Carrick (Middlesbrough), Paul Heckingbottom (Sheffield United), Rob Edwards (Luton) en Mark Robins (Coventry).

Kompany a mené Burnley vers un retentissant triomphe en Championship, montant en Premier League et étant sacré champion pour sa première saison en tant que coach en Angleterre. C'est son deuxième titre d'entraîneur de l'année après le trophée remis par l'EFL, la ligue, elle-même.

Vincent Kompany has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Year at the @LMA_Managers Annual Awards 🏅



